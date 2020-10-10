Hardrockers pull away to beat Jackets to re-take the Homestake Trophy

"We lost our composure too many times on the sideline with referees. We lost our composure talking to the opposing team. I don’t want to say we are an immature team, we’re just not a mature team yet. We have a lot of things to learn from.”

The first four minutes of the third quarter was about as strange as it could get. Mines lost two fumbles and the Jackets one. The Hardrockers were called for a roughing the placekicker penalty when Jacob Parks missed a 42-yard field goal, and two plays later Eben found Mitch McKibbin on a 12-yard TD pass to make it a 24-14 game.

Mines had another nice drive going but Sefa missed a 35-yard field goal. Parks responded for the Jackets from 22 yards out to cut the lead to 24-17 with 2:43 remaining in the third.

Flohr said the second half didn’t come out the way they wanted it to.

“We always talk about the most important drive of the football game is the first drive of the second half,” he said. “We ended up having two turnovers. Our kids hung in there; they kept fighting, they kept believing and I’m so proud of that.”

Sefa bounced back and nailed a 23-yarder with 13:49 to play, putting the Hardrockers back up by 10, 27-17.