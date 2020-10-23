Hardrockers to face Mesa in Grand Junction

The South Dakota School of Mines football team will look to bounce back from its first loss of the season with a tough encounter against Colorado Mesa Saturday in Grand Junction, Colo.

Kickoff is slated for 12 p.m..

The Hardrockers, 1-1, dropped a tough 41-25 decision to Chadron State College in Chadron, Neb., while the Mavericks ran past Black Hills State University 56-7.

The Hardrockers feature one of the top backs in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference in Ahmad Lewis, as has rushed for 266 yards and three touchdowns in two games and claimed RMAC Offensive Player of the Week honors in Week 1. In last season's matchup against the Mavericks, he gained 108 yards on 27 carries.

Junior linebacker Will Carroll leads South Dakota Mines in tackles with 18, picking up nine tackles in each of the team's first two games. In the season opener, he had added a quarterback hurry and broke up a pass while last week he got to the quarterback and earned a half a sack in the loss to Chadron State.