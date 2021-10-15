Hardrockers to face No. 5 Orediggers in Colorado

It's the battle of Mines on the football field, as South Dakota Mines takes on Colorado Mines Saturday in Golden, Colo.

Kickoff for the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference game is set for 12 p.m.

The Hardrockers have won two straight and are 2-2 in league play and 4-2 overall. It is their best start since the 2016 season, but it will also be their toughest challenge, as Colorado Mines is unbeaten at 6-0 and ranked fifth in Division II.

The Orediggers are coming off a 41-20 win over Black Hills State last week in Spearfish in a game that was tight in the first half, with Mines up 20-14.

South Dakota Mines head coach Charlie Flohr said they will have their hands full against one of the top teams in the country.

"Coach (Gregg) Brandon has done an unbelievable job to continue the tradition down there at Colorado Mines," he said. "We're just excited for the opportunity to go down there and play. It's a tough game and it means a lot to a lot of people. We know we are going to have to play our best to beat them."

Colorado Mines is scoring 38.5 points per game, and giving up 11.8 per game. Both are the best in the conference. The Oredigger defense also leads the RMAC and is 8th in the nation, allowing 238.7 yards per game.