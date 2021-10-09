Hardrockers use strong 2nd half to stop Fort Lewis

“I’m definitely beat up, but not too bad, nothing that will stop any preparation,” Roth said after the game with a smile. “I feel accomplished.”

Sturday was likely a precursor of Roth's workload for the rest of the season.

“I hate the way I got here, but I am trying to make the most of the opportunity and play whatever I can play and whatever I am asked to play,” he said of his increased workload.

Johannsen finished with 54 yards and Barrios added 22 yards as the Hardrockers had 219 yards on the ground, averaging 5.1 yards per carry.

Flohr said their running backs have done a good job of stepping up and making plays when they needed to.

“We’re in a situation right now where they are going to have to do that,” he said. “The quarterbacks have to take some pressure off of them by throwing the football and our offensive linemen have to continue to play hard up front. We have to continue to stay on the field and make plays. I’m proud of Kaleb and Brandon today with how they showed up and ran the ball for us.”

Take away his two first-half interceptions, and Johannsen, last week’s RMAC Offensive Player of the Week, had another strong game, completing 19-of-24 passes for 282 yards and two scores.