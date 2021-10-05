Harmon, Becker lead second-half surge for Central in 1st-round win over Mitchell

Clinging to a one-goal lead entering the second half, the Mitchell girls soccer team made a curious decision to swap out goalkeepers and put its starter on the back line.
Rapid City Central took advantage of the change, scoring game-tying, go-ahead and insurance goals in a 15-minute span to take the lead in Class AA first-round action Tuesday at Sioux Park.
The No. 6 Cobblers added two more scores and secured a 5-2 victory over the No. 11 Kernels to set up a meeting with No. 3 Sioux Falls Lincoln (10-2-2) on Saturday in the quarterfinals.
“I don’t think it was a bad move on (Mitchell head coach Bob Lemon’s) part to do it,” Central head coach Mark Morgan said of the goalie swap. “The first one wasn’t doing a bad job. We just had some nice goals.”
Keyera Harmon and Kylea Becker tallied two goals each in the win, while Angela Gaddis tallied another as Central (10-3-0) finished with 13 shots on target.
“I’m just amazed. It was crazy,” Becker said of her squad’s turnaround. “The first half was not horrible, we just didn’t play as well as we could’ve. And the second half we came out, we needed to do what we needed to do, we put pressure on and that’s exactly how we got our goals.”
Mitchell (5-8-1) surprised the Cobblers when Mia Mullenmeister took a shot from outside the box and angled it over the goalie’s head to give her team a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute.
The Kernels held off seven shots on frame from the Cobblers in the first half to retain their advantage at intermission.
“For the first 10 minutes we played well. It looked like we were on. But then our tempo came down, and when we lost that tempo, they started pressuring us and we were not controlling the ball,” Morgan said. “They were winning all the 50-50s in the air and on the ground.”
With a new Mitchell goalie in net, Central found an equalizer in the 48th minute when Gaddis unleashed a shot from deep that sailed between the netminder’s legs to even things at 1-1.
Becker put the Cobblers ahead 10 minutes later when she fired a shot that deflected off the goalkeeper’s mitts and landed in the net. Harmon then took a free kick from midfield, which took a towering bounce over the goalie and into the net, and suddenly it was 3-1 in the 63rd minute.
“We had to increase our pressure, we had to increase our tempo,” Morgan said. “The pace was just too slow, and once we increased our passing pace, then it was really hard for them to keep up with it.”
The Kernels put their starter back in net, but Harmon notched her second goal of the night in the 70th minute when she let a shot fly from more than 35 yards out that ricocheted off the goalie and spun in.
Mitchell picked up its second goal in the 72nd minute when Mullenmeister capitalized on a penalty kick.
Becker finished off the victory with her second tally when she put away a beautiful cross from Harmon in the 78th minute.
“It was mostly just the pressure,” Becker said of finding goals. “We kept letting them get the 50-50s and everything like that, then the second we stepped up our pressure it just opened up opportunities for everything.”
