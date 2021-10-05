Harmon, Becker lead second-half surge for Central in 1st-round win over Mitchell

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Kernels held off seven shots on frame from the Cobblers in the first half to retain their advantage at intermission.

“For the first 10 minutes we played well. It looked like we were on. But then our tempo came down, and when we lost that tempo, they started pressuring us and we were not controlling the ball,” Morgan said. “They were winning all the 50-50s in the air and on the ground.”

With a new Mitchell goalie in net, Central found an equalizer in the 48th minute when Gaddis unleashed a shot from deep that sailed between the netminder’s legs to even things at 1-1.

Becker put the Cobblers ahead 10 minutes later when she fired a shot that deflected off the goalkeeper’s mitts and landed in the net. Harmon then took a free kick from midfield, which took a towering bounce over the goalie and into the net, and suddenly it was 3-1 in the 63rd minute.

“We had to increase our pressure, we had to increase our tempo,” Morgan said. “The pace was just too slow, and once we increased our passing pace, then it was really hard for them to keep up with it.”