Harney, Canyon Lake pull off close wins to open State Little League

The four Rapid City Little League teams battled like most hoped they would in the first day of the State Little League Tournament at the Harney Complex.
Host Harney rallied from a 7-5 deficit in the bottom of the sixth inning and scored three runs for an 8-7 victory, while defending state champion Canyon Lake also came from behind and stopped Timberline 4-2 in a strong pitcher's duel.
The two winners will meet today at 3 p.m., with that winner moving on to the title game Sunday. On the other side of the bracket, Capital City (Pierre) got past Belle Fourche 5-2 and Sioux Falls defeated Sturgis 13-0. Capital City and Sioux Falls will face off Saturday night at 8 p.m.
HARNEY 8, RUSHMORE 7: It was do or die for the host team and it took advantage of putting the ball in play and three tough Rushmore errors.
After two scoreless innings, Rushmore jumped on Harney with a run in the third on a RBI sac fly by Hadley Burrus, but Harney responded with four runs in the bottom of the inning to seemingly be in control. Ashton Paulsen keyed the inning with a two-run single.
It was a 4-2 game before Rushmore appeared to be in control itself with a big five-run top of the fifth. RBI singles by Riggin Kasuske and Ben Hasset and a run-scoring double by Derek Bissonette put Rushmore back in front 7-5.
Down to their last three outs, Brody Devine reached on an error and moved to third on a single by Nash Wald and a wild pitch. He scored when Easton Tesch reached on an error and Wald tied the game on another Rushmore error.
Declan Mickley walked to load the bases and Tesch just barely scored on a fielder's choice by Josh Elder for the game-winner.
"It just came to the kids doing what they do in their previous games and in practice, and that is hit the ball," Harney manager Mike Devine said. "We kind of laid it on them, and they came through."
It was an up and down game for Harney, but Mickley said they came on when they had to.
"We started off slow but we got some energy back going, and we got the Dub," Mickley said. "We were disciplined at the plate after the first couple of innings."
It was a tough loss for Rushmore in a game it played well in until that final fateful inning.
"I felt we had the game, but nothing is definite in Little League," Rushmore manager Eddie Bissonette said. "The three errors cost us three runs, more or less. But this is where you see the best of the best in town, and it is all about competing and finishing, all six innings."
Rushmore out-hit Harney 8-6, with Bissonette leading the way with a pair of doubles and one RBI and Kasuske adding two doubles. Elder led Harney with a pair of hits.
"Rushmore had good bats today," Devine said. "They hit nice line drives in the outfield and there was nothing we could do. They also ran the bases well. They definitely but the pressure on us."
Harney will look to maintain this momentum against rival Canyon Lake.
"It is the same thing tomorrow. It's a must-win again," Devine said. "With the way the bracket is played out, you have to win every game. That's the way you have to play it."
Although Rushmore can't play for a title, Eddie Bissonette said they will bounce back and compete hard in the next two days.
"We'll regroup and come back from it and give it all we got the rest of the weekend," Bissonette said. "Just keep playing ball and competing."
CANYON LAKE 4, TIMBERLINE 2: Canyon Lake starting pitcher Reagan Koskan and Timberline starter Grayden Juve threw strikes, and the result was a low-scoring game.
Timberline got a two-run single by Greyson Mendel in the third inning for a 2-1 lead, and it was looking promising for the upset, but Lars Kieffer returned the favor with a bloop two-run single in the fifth inning to put Canyon Lake back out in front.
Koskan did the rest, holding Timberline scoreless the rest of the way for the complete-game win as Canyon Lake got an insurance run in the top of sixth.
"I'm thankful for my teammates. They really helped," Koskan said. "Our coach was saying if were weren't cheering from the bench, then we probably would have been rolled over."
Canton Lake manager Chris Kieffer said it was just an outstanding baseball game, no matter what level it was.
"First and foremost, that is what baseball games should look like," Kieffer said. "Hats off to Timberline, they came out fighting. It was a great day for baseball, and a great battle for both teams. It was just an awesome game to watch."
Koskan was able to keep his pitch-count low enough to stay in the game, scattering six hits, walking no one and striking out nine.
"I just needed to pitch hard," Koskan said. "I'm thankful that I got to pitch (the whole game) and help my team."
Juve gave up just three hits in 5 2/3 innings, giving up three runs, walking three and striking out nine. Preston Yellow got the final out, giving up one unearned run.
"With Reagan, I couldn't have asked for a better start for the very first game, getting a complete game," Kieffer said. "Both pitchers were in the zone. There were probably two or three walks the whole game, and a ton of strikeouts. It was a great pitching duel."
Timberline coach Jonathan Kemp said it was just one of those things that you get with two of the better teams in the state, good pitchers that throw strikes and kids are making plays.
"I think that all of the fans and the coaches want to see games that are competitive and low scoring," Kemp said. "I'm proud of our kids for sure. I thought they did a great job."
Kieffer, Wyatt Reeder, Keaton Rhoads and Koskan got the four Canyon Lake hits, while Maxson Speed had three hits to lead Timberline. Colton Mehlhaff and Mendel had one hit each.
Canyon Lake will look to earn another state title game against Harney.
"Harney and Canyon Lake are always a battle. It will be fun, and it will be close game. We're looking forward to it," Kieffer said.
Kemp said that while they are disappointed in Friday's loss, they are excited to play two more games.
"Of course, they aren't like they usually are when you have a chance to come back up through," he said. "The kids are competitive, they'll come back up tomorrow and we have a good Rushmore team. We'll get after them."
SIOUX FALLS 13, STURGIS 0: Sioux Falls kept up the pressure offensively, and three pitchers tossed a five-inning no-hitter.
Sioux Falls scored two runs in each of the first three innings, three runs in the fourth and four runs in the fifth.
Colby Nuttbrock, Maddux Munson and Karl Hartmann combined to strike out 10 Sturgis hitters, walking three.
Macy Bryant had a big game with three hits and two RBI, while Drake Eastman added three hits and one RBI. Munson and Sawyer Konechae added two hits.
CAPITAL CITY 5, BELLE FOURCHE 2: The Pierre team pounded out 10 hits in the tight win over Belle Fourche.
Capital City led 3-2 after two inning and scored twice in the fifth for some breathing room.
Hudson Stoeser had three hits for Capital City and Hayden Heier added two hits. For Belle Fourche, Ian Voyles had three hits and two RBI and Daven Kracht added two hits.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!