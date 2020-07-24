Harney, Canyon Lake pull off close wins to open State Little League

Down to their last three outs, Brody Devine reached on an error and moved to third on a single by Nash Wald and a wild pitch. He scored when Easton Tesch reached on an error and Wald tied the game on another Rushmore error.

Declan Mickley walked to load the bases and Tesch just barely scored on a fielder's choice by Josh Elder for the game-winner.

"It just came to the kids doing what they do in their previous games and in practice, and that is hit the ball," Harney manager Mike Devine said. "We kind of laid it on them, and they came through."

It was an up and down game for Harney, but Mickley said they came on when they had to.

"We started off slow but we got some energy back going, and we got the Dub," Mickley said. "We were disciplined at the plate after the first couple of innings."

It was a tough loss for Rushmore in a game it played well in until that final fateful inning.

"I felt we had the game, but nothing is definite in Little League," Rushmore manager Eddie Bissonette said. "The three errors cost us three runs, more or less. But this is where you see the best of the best in town, and it is all about competing and finishing, all six innings."