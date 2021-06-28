Related to this story

Your Two Cents for June 26
Your Two Cents for June 26

Calling the police to report illegal fireworks is about as effective as using a screen door on a submarine to keep the water out.

Your Two Cents for June 23
Your Two Cents for June 23

If the American bishops vote to deny communion to those who are pro-abortion they are promoting a moral position, not a political agenda. It w…

Your Two Cents for June 25
Your Two Cents for June 25

It is an honor for Mayor Allender to be invited to the White House to share some of the many things which we do right in our community. Kudos …

Your Two Cents for June 24
Your Two Cents for June 24

Those blaming "Biden and the Democrats" for the Juneteenth federal holiday need to realize that the Senate passed it unanimously and the House…

