Harney holds off Canyon Lake to become first West River state qualifier

Lightning struck from the Harney Little League All Stars' bats twice after a two-hour weather delay to hold off the Canyon Lake Little League All Stars 10-8 Saturday at the West River Sub-Districts tournament at Red Peske Field.
With the win, Harney moves on to the South Dakota District 1 State Tournament, also at the Rushmore field, next weekend. Canyon Lake will meet Timberline Sunday at 1 p.m., with the winner also advancing to state.
Canyon Lake led 2-0 in the second inning before the lightning delay, as the storm clouds hung over Rapid City for a couple of hours before finally moving away.
When they came back to play, Harney responded for a 4-2 lead, only to see Canyon Lake respond with one run in the third and two in the fourth for a 5-4 edge.
But six straight runs by Harney, including four in the fifth, gave it a 10-5 advantage, which was critical as Canyon Lake cut the lead to two runs in the top of the sixth and was just one hit away from possibly tying the game.
Harney third baseman Connor Konvalin snagged a line drive off of the bat of Cooper Kimball saving one and possibly two runs. Reliever Braden Stapert then got a strikeout to end the game.
"It was a battle," Harney manager Nick Wald said. "That is a very good Canyon Lake team, they are well-coached. They were ready to go and we came out a little slow. But we started going and hitting the ball like we have all year. That was kind of the key for us. It was a great game with two good teams."
Noah Wald said the team has a lot of energy and the two-hour delay didn't hurt them as they were able to relax a bit, and they came out hitting the ball to put up some runs later in the afternoon.
"We have a great group of guys. They are fun to be around," Noah Wald said. "We had a little rough start, we came out after the lightning break and definitely played a lot better."
Canyon Lake, the three-time defending state champions, got RBI singles by Sam Schroeder and Braden Love for the 2-0 lead pre lightning delay.
But the delay came and two hours later before Harney came back in the bottom of the second with four runs, loading the bases on a single and two walks. With two outs, Harney did some damage on a RBI walk to Wald and a huge three-run error on a grounder by Bradley Woldt that put the score at 4-2
"When we came out in the beginning, it was 2-0 going into the bottom of two," Nick Wald said. "We were ready to hit. We had a couple of hits at the top and got guys on base, we just didn't hit them in. I knew our bats would come around, they have been it all year."
But Canyon Lake responded with a solo home run by Sullivan Kieffer in the third and a RBI single by Grady Barclay, followed by a double steal with Jaxon Reeder stealing home to put them up 5-4.
Harney came right back on a RBI triple by Wald and a run-scoring single by Brayden Stapert to regain the lead at 6-5.
Harney looked as if it was going to take control with the fourth-run fifth and got a RBI single by Ogle, a two-run double by Wald and a steal of home by Ethan Enos.
But Canyon Lake had one more fight in it in the top of the sixth on a two-run double by Barclay, who scored on a double by Kieffer.
With runners on second and third, Konvalin made the defensive play of the game, followed by the strikeout to send Canyon Lake to the state tournament.
"It was a nice line shot and Connor K grabbed it. That was a big play, a key moment. If that ball gets through, it could be a different ballgame," said Nick Wald. "They don't like to make it easy on me, they wanted to make it close. But credit Canyon Lake, they have a great team and they weren't going to let up. We had to keep going. The kids got a little excited in the end, but Brayden stepped up and threw some strikes and got us out of there."
Canyon Lake coach Mark Mendel said it was a good game as both teams battled hard.
"It was back-and-forth, and they just got a couple more big hits than we got and that is why they won the game," he said. "I'm proud of our kids. They are never going to give up and will fight to that last out. We put some good at-bats together and they made the plays at the end."
Wald led Harney with three hits and four RBI. Stapert had two hits and one RBI and Ogle drove in one run. Wald got the win, giving up five hits and five runs (three earned), walking three and striking out seven in four innings. Stapert gave up four hits and three runs in two innings.
For Canyon Lake, Barclay had two hits and three RBI, while Kieffer two hits and two RBI, with Love and Schroeder also driving in one run.
Kieffer pitched four innings, giving up eight hits and six runs (three earned), walking four and striking out one. Adam Jansen pitched one inning, giving up one hit and two unearned runs, striking out two.
Harney now has a few days to get ready for the state tournament, its goal all season long.
"I have been talking about this (going to state) since the start of the season. I want this to be the next step towards Williamsport," said Noah Wald.
Canyon Lake, meanwhile, will look to get past Timberline again for another trip to state. Friday night Canyon Lake beat Timberline 10-4.
"We played them (Friday night) and it was a good game," Mendel said. "We're looking forward to another good game. Our boys will be ready and I'm sure they (Timberline) will be ready. We'll leave it out on the field and see what happens."
TIMBERLINE 11, STURGIS 1: Timberline stayed alive and ended the season for Sturgis with the 10-run rule win.
It was a close game through three innings with Timberline leading just 1-0. But an eight-run fourth and two more in the fifth sealed the win.
Brady Wadell had four hits and five RBI for Timberline. Rush Turner added two hits and Maddox Kraft drove home two runs.
Tucker Waddell stopped Sturgis on three hits, striking out five.
Jaxon Dodson had the lone RBI for Sturgis.