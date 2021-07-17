Harney holds off Canyon Lake to become first West River state qualifier

Harney looked as if it was going to take control with the fourth-run fifth and got a RBI single by Ogle, a two-run double by Wald and a steal of home by Ethan Enos.

But Canyon Lake had one more fight in it in the top of the sixth on a two-run double by Barclay, who scored on a double by Kieffer.

With runners on second and third, Konvalin made the defensive play of the game, followed by the strikeout to send Canyon Lake to the state tournament.

"It was a nice line shot and Connor K grabbed it. That was a big play, a key moment. If that ball gets through, it could be a different ballgame," said Nick Wald. "They don't like to make it easy on me, they wanted to make it close. But credit Canyon Lake, they have a great team and they weren't going to let up. We had to keep going. The kids got a little excited in the end, but Brayden stepped up and threw some strikes and got us out of there."

Canyon Lake coach Mark Mendel said it was a good game as both teams battled hard.

"It was back-and-forth, and they just got a couple more big hits than we got and that is why they won the game," he said. "I'm proud of our kids. They are never going to give up and will fight to that last out. We put some good at-bats together and they made the plays at the end."