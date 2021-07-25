Harney rallies and will play Sioux Falls Monday for State Little League title

In a game of heat and momentum shifts, the Harney All-Stars picked it up at the end and moved on to the South Dakota Little League State Tournament championship game with a 13-6 win over Capital City Sunday afternoon at Red Pesek Field.
Harney will need to win two games Monday night against Sioux Falls to earn a berth in the regional tournament in Indianapolis, with the first game set for 5 p.m. The "if necessary" game follows at 7:30 p.m.
After falling to Sioux Falls 3-0 Saturday, the Harney All-Stars fell behind 3-0 at the end of the first inning to Capital City. Harney, however, scored one run in the second and five in the third for a 6-3 lead. But the Pierre squad responded with three runs in the fourth to tie things up before Harney put the game away with a seven-run fifth.
“We came out a little flat and they jumped out and put three runs up early,” Harney manager Nick Wald said. “It took us a couple of innings to put some runs on the board, but the boys battled back.”
After only one hit against Sioux Falls Saturday, Harney found its offense against Capital City with 14 hits and two crooked innings scoring-wise.
“I think they were a little tired from the tough one Saturday, but they battled back and got our bats going,” Wald said. “It was hard for the boys to get up with the heat the way it is. We were able to stick around in the game and we started hitting the ball today, and that was the key. Credit Pierre, they played hard and they didn’t lay down. They kept hitting even late.”
First baseman/third baseman Brock Wauer had a huge game, with four hits, including three doubles and two runs batted in.
“I felt good. I was not ready to come out but when I got that first hit, I was feeling it,” Wauer said. “When we gave up three runs I felt like everyone was down, but when we started taking the lead, then we started getting up and getting hits.”
Pierre jumped on starting pitcher Ryne Keszler for three runs on four hits in the first inning, but he settled down and only gave up one hit in the next two innings as the Harney bats began to come around.
“It took a while to get the groove going,” Keszler said. “Coach told me to throw low because I started throwing high and down the middle, so I had to adjust that.”
Conor Konvalin pitched one inning and gave up three hits and four runs, but Ethan Enos pitched the final two innings of scoreless ball for the win.
“Ethan came in at the end and threw great and got us some outs,” Wald said.
Brayden Stapert and Henry Forstner added two hits each, while Bradley Woidt and Hudson Ogle had two runs batted in each. Noah Wald, Ethan Nesbit and Brayden McCulley all chipped in with one RBI.
“We were tied at 6-6 and then we put up seven. That is what the team is known for. We don’t like to walk, we like to hit and score,” Keszler said.
The Harney All-Stars will look for a little payback against a Sioux Falls team that has yet to give up a run in four postseason games. Nick Wald said they’ll have to come out much more aggressive offensively than they were on Saturday.
“Sioux Falls is going to be tough going into Monday night. We’re going to have to hit the ball and we’re going to have to put balls in play. That will be the key for us,” Wald said.
Wauer said they have to come out and not "lollygag" and not be lazy.
“We have to hit the ball and we have to throw hard,” he said. “Tomorrow is a new day, we have to come out ready and play hard.”
Although Harney achieved one of its goals to get to the championship game, they hope their season is not over Monday night.
“We’re just trying to get to Indianapolis,” Keszler said.