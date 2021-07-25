Harney rallies and will play Sioux Falls Monday for State Little League title

In a game of heat and momentum shifts, the Harney All-Stars picked it up at the end and moved on to the South Dakota Little League State Tournament championship game with a 13-6 win over Capital City Sunday afternoon at Red Pesek Field.

Harney will need to win two games Monday night against Sioux Falls to earn a berth in the regional tournament in Indianapolis, with the first game set for 5 p.m. The "if necessary" game follows at 7:30 p.m.

After falling to Sioux Falls 3-0 Saturday, the Harney All-Stars fell behind 3-0 at the end of the first inning to Capital City. Harney, however, scored one run in the second and five in the third for a 6-3 lead. But the Pierre squad responded with three runs in the fourth to tie things up before Harney put the game away with a seven-run fifth.

“We came out a little flat and they jumped out and put three runs up early,” Harney manager Nick Wald said. “It took us a couple of innings to put some runs on the board, but the boys battled back.”

After only one hit against Sioux Falls Saturday, Harney found its offense against Capital City with 14 hits and two crooked innings scoring-wise.