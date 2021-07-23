Harney shuts down Timberline, will face Sioux Falls Saturday

The Harney Little League All-Stars put together a strong all-around game — offense, defense and pitching — and opened the South Dakota Little League District 1 State Tournament with a 3-0 win over Timberline Little League Friday at Red Pesek Field.
Harney will take on the Sioux Falls All-Stars Saturday at 2:30 p.m. as Sioux Falls was impressive as well with a 9-0 win over the Capital City All-Stars from Pierre.
Behind the one-hit pitching from Brayden Stapert and Conor Konvalin, a defense that turned two double plays and an offense that got timely big hits, Harney overcame an early scoreless game and closed on a strong note.
"That was a big win for us to come out in the tournament and get that first one. It feels good," Harney manager Nick Wald said. "The boys got the jitters out of the way early on."
Stapert didn’t give up a hit until a fourth-inning single by Brady Waddell and Timberline never threatened from that point on as well.
"Brayden Stapert came out and threw a great game. He stayed ahead of the count and threw us a bunch of ground balls, a big double-play early," Wald said. "Conor came in at the end of the game and did the same thing, throwing strikes. It was a great pitching game and a great fielding game for us."
Timberline starting pitcher Trevor Schlosser was almost as effective, shutting out Harney for the first three innings, but Harney got to him in the fourth for two runs.
In that inning pinch hitter, Brayden McCulley got the team going when he tripled to right field and scored on a throwing error. Harney made it 2-0 on a RBI single by Noah Wald, scoring Joe Samuelson who walked and moved to third on an error.
"McCulley had a great hit out to right there. He can swing the bat well. He came through with a big swing and that is what we needed from him," Nick Wald said. "It was big for us to get that first one."
Bradley Woidt then closed the scoring with a little dagger against reliever Brady Waddell with a solo home run to center field in the fifth inning.
"It was a 2-2 count and I waited back on it, and as soon as I saw my opportunity, I swung as hard as I could," Woidt said. "It was a high line drive."
Stapert walked one and struck out three in four innings, while Konvalin struck out two in two innings.
"I just tried my hardest," Stapert said. "I threw my curveball and gave up ground balls that my infield made plays."
Timberline manager Tyson Waddell said his team just came out flat.
"The guys played on their heels; guys who normally produce for us just kind of didn't," Waddell said. "We looked for a few things where and there for a spark and there was just no response. They came out and got a couple of runs and fed off of it."
Noah Wald had two hits for Harney, while Ethan Enos, Woidt, McCulley and Hudson Ogle all had one hit.
"I felt like everybody played pretty good. We got two double plays that were both close. We had some good pitching and good pitching," Woidt said.
Schlosser gave up five hits and two runs (one earned) in four innings and Brady Waddell gave up the one hit and run in one inning.
"Defense was going to win the game. They didn't have any go through and we did. More baserunners mean more runs," Tyson Waddell said. "Trevor threw great and Brady came in, it wasn’t ideal, but we needed him to get through an inning."
Harney will now go up against a strong Sioux Falls team that dominated Capital City in the second game.
"My parents always say that it is good to get that first win if you want to win it," Stapert said. "That's what I think too. If you get that first one it is big if you want to go somewhere."
Timberline will look to battle back against Capital City at noon.
"I told the boys that the opportunity got a little tighter now," Tyson Waddell said. "You always tell them to play like it is your last, so it might be. It’s a whole new attitude coming out for tomorrow. There's no second chance. It is one and done if we don’t produce."