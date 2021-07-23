Harney shuts down Timberline, will face Sioux Falls Saturday

Noah Wald had two hits for Harney, while Ethan Enos, Woidt, McCulley and Hudson Ogle all had one hit.

"I felt like everybody played pretty good. We got two double plays that were both close. We had some good pitching and good pitching," Woidt said.

Schlosser gave up five hits and two runs (one earned) in four innings and Brady Waddell gave up the one hit and run in one inning.

"Defense was going to win the game. They didn't have any go through and we did. More baserunners mean more runs," Tyson Waddell said. "Trevor threw great and Brady came in, it wasn’t ideal, but we needed him to get through an inning."

Harney will now go up against a strong Sioux Falls team that dominated Capital City in the second game.

"My parents always say that it is good to get that first win if you want to win it," Stapert said. "That's what I think too. If you get that first one it is big if you want to go somewhere."

Timberline will look to battle back against Capital City at noon.

"I told the boys that the opportunity got a little tighter now," Tyson Waddell said. "You always tell them to play like it is your last, so it might be. It’s a whole new attitude coming out for tomorrow. There's no second chance. It is one and done if we don’t produce."

