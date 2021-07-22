Harney, Timberline to face off in Little League State Tournament

The Harney and Timberline All-Stars don't have far to go — Rushmore's Red Pesek Field — to face each other in the first round of the South Dakota State District 1 Little League baseball tournament.
Harney will take on Timberline Friday at 5 p.m. and Capital City (Pierre) will face Sioux Falls at 7:30 p.m.
"We knew when we drew a couple of weeks ago that it was going to be West River vs. West River and East River vs. East River," said Harney manager Nick Wald. "We knew we were going to have to play one of them. We didn't see Timberline last weekend, so we're excited for the opportunity and we're going to give it our best shot."
Timberline manager Tyson Waddell knows it is going to be another Rapid City battle.
"Nick has a good squad. It is kind of ironic how the first round goes, it is essentially the championship game from districts on each side, so it will be play out interesting," he said. "Going out and winning that first one and taking the short road is always the goal. They (Harney) are going to come after us, so we have to come right back."
Wald, whose team toppled Sturgis 12-0 and got past Canyon Lake 10-8 to qualify for the state tournament, said they have a great opportunity this weekend to keep playing.
"The kids have been working hard all year to get to where we are at," he said. "It is going to be a tough battle. The boys have been working hard and they can't wait for it. They have been talking all week and all season about getting to this point and to the next level.
"Timberline is a very good team, it is going to be a battle. They have some kids who can hit the ball hard. We're going to have to make plays and hit like we have been doing as well. It is going to be exciting game, and we're excited for (Friday night).
Harney second baseman Brayden Stapert said it was a good feeling to get into state, after winning districts.
"Last year we didn't have to win districts because of COVID, so we got a free trip to state. It felt good to win," Stapert said.
Harney first baseman Ethan Enos said that he is excited to get to play and happy that they won the Sub-District tournament.
"It is a privilege to play on this team," Enos said. "All 13 of us work really hard and I think that carries over to success."
Third baseman Conor Konvalin said they will have to play hard and not take any team lightly.
"Sioux Falls has a great team and Timberline, we're going to have to play hard against them. None of these teams are going to be easy," Konvalin said. "We can't take it easy. We played really well last weekend and if we can continue that, we can go somewhere."
The rest of the Harney team includes: Noah Wald, Brock Wauer, Bradley Woidt, Henry Forstner, Hudson Ogle, Ryne Keszler, Brayden McCulley, Cooper Sales, Joe Samuelson and Ethan Nesbit.
Although it is a four-team tournament, it is also double elimination and Wald said they'll have to have all of their pitchers ready to go as Sioux Falls comes into the tournament strong with two no-hit shutout wins to win the East River sub-districts.
"Sioux Falls came out dominating in their district tournament," said Wald. "They look to be dominant. Pierre dropped down but ended up getting out of there."
Timberline opened with a 6-1 win over Rushmore, but had to bounce back from a tough 10-4 loss to Canyon Lake before beating Sturgis 11-0 and Canyon Lake 6-4.
Waddell said his team is focused on what they want to do this week as they have had some intense practices. Winning that last close game over Canyon Lake last week can only help in the long run.
"Watching them in practice and watching them in games, some of the kids we were worried about composure settled in and we came together as a team, instead of a few individuals here and there," he said. "You melt those teams together and you never know how it is going to turn out, but come last weekend they were firing on all cylinders."
Timberline outfielder Joseph Giacometto said it is a pretty big opportunity playing in the state tournament. He said they'll have to work hard and not strike out.
"The last three years we haven't made it, so we're hoping for the best," Giacometto said. "It hasn't happened for a while, so it is going to be big, everybody is hyped for it."
Timberline catcher Trevor Schlosser said this opportunity is the second step for the team.
"We have a chance to go all of the way to Williamsport," Schlosser said. "I'm happy that we get to play Harney, but we have to get past Harney first. We have to have defense and we can't be striking out. We have to get the ball in play," Trevor Schlosser said.
A relatively newcomer to Timberline, outfielder/pitcher Austin Flohr is pleased to be part of the program and looks for a good weekend.
"I moved here and I liked the opportunity to play with a very talented team and I think we can do a good job at state," Flohr said. "We have to try our hardest and do what we can do."
The rest of the team includes: Reegen Turnquist, Tucker Waddell, Maddux Kraft, Brady Waddell, Rush Turner, Liam Unterbrunner, Bridge Mez, Garrett Rohloff, Gage West and Corbin O'Connor.
Tyson Waddell said it is always easier when you know a little bit about your opponent. He said that Sioux Falls always have a tough squad. We haven't played Pierre in a couple of years, but they will be good.
He said they'll have to play good, hard, clean baseball.
"You have to pick up the signs from the coaches and field the ball," he said. "When you don't make errors you can win tight games. That is what it comes down to, is defense."