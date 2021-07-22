Harney, Timberline to face off in Little League State Tournament

The Harney and Timberline All-Stars don't have far to go — Rushmore's Red Pesek Field — to face each other in the first round of the South Dakota State District 1 Little League baseball tournament.

Harney will take on Timberline Friday at 5 p.m. and Capital City (Pierre) will face Sioux Falls at 7:30 p.m.

"We knew when we drew a couple of weeks ago that it was going to be West River vs. West River and East River vs. East River," said Harney manager Nick Wald. "We knew we were going to have to play one of them. We didn't see Timberline last weekend, so we're excited for the opportunity and we're going to give it our best shot."

Timberline manager Tyson Waddell knows it is going to be another Rapid City battle.

"Nick has a good squad. It is kind of ironic how the first round goes, it is essentially the championship game from districts on each side, so it will be play out interesting," he said. "Going out and winning that first one and taking the short road is always the goal. They (Harney) are going to come after us, so we have to come right back."

Wald, whose team toppled Sturgis 12-0 and got past Canyon Lake 10-8 to qualify for the state tournament, said they have a great opportunity this weekend to keep playing.