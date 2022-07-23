Harney's late rally falls short against Sioux Falls in 1st round of Little League State Tournament

In the opening battle of East River versus West River in annual South Dakota 12U Little League Tournament in Rapid City, it was all East River — albeit barely.

The top seed from the East Sub-District — Sioux Falls Little League — had to hold on in the final inning to edge Harney Little League from Rapid City, 9-7, as Harney rallied for four runs in the bottom of the sixth and left the bases load.

Sioux Falls will take on Capital City Saturday at 3:30 p.m., with the winner advancing to Monday’s championship tilt. Harney and Rapid City Youth Baseball will meet in the loser-out contest at 1 p.m.

The two-time defending state champion Sioux Falls squad nearly saw Harney come from way back for the upset.

But Sioux Falls brought in reliever Kade Oehlke with two outs and he got the strikeout to end the game and keep them in the winning bracket.

Harney had its chances and might have been just a base hit away from at least tying the contest.

“That is baseball, you have to play to the last out,” said Sioux Falls manager Joe Rempp said. “The ball doesn’t bounce the way you want it sometimes, and that is how it happened. But I had confidence with the guys we had in the pen to come in and shut it down.”

In the top of the first, Evin Edwards put Sioux Falls in the board with a solid home run over the left field fence.

Harney bounced right back in the bottom half if they first on a RBI double by Henry Forstner, scoring Hudson Ogle, who had walked.

Harney took its lone lead of the game at 2-1 in the second on a run-scoring single by Caleb Wald, scoring Tate Uchytil, who walked and stole second.

The game was tied at 3-3 through four innings as both teams scored on errors.

Sioux Falls appeared to takes control with four runs in the fifth on a RBI double by Edwards, a RBI triple by Talec Schlimgen and RBI groundouts by Brady Johnson and Drew Rempp.

In the sixth, Sioux Falls made it 9-3 on a two-run double by Schlimgen.

“We had some key hits,” Joe Rempp said. “We had some groundouts but they got some RBIs. I was happy for them.”

But Harney came fighting back with four runs in the bottom of the sixth and left the bases loaded.

Sioux Falls reliever Dawson Barck, the second reliever of the inning, struggled with his control with three walks and a hit by pitch.

Ogle had a two-run double to cut the lead to 9-7 and Harney loaded the bases again with two outs before Oehlke came on and struck out Brice Gosch to end the game.

Edwards led Sioux Falls with three hits and a pair of RBIs.

“I just go up there and I don’t really think, I just try to hit the ball,” Edwards said. “It was close and we got a little intense at the end, but Kade came in and got the big out.”

The Harney All-Stars missed out on too many missed opportunities early, manager Mike McCulley said, which could have made a difference in the end. Harney had two baserunners t5hrown out at home in a two-run loss.

“The game did kind of go back-and-forth a little bit, but we ran ourselves into some trouble on the bases and ran ourselves into outs,” McCulley said. “We also got into some situations where we should have thrown to four (home) and threw to one (first base). We just didn’t make the plays that were there. At this level you can’t make mistakes.”

Harney was able to claw its way back in the game, which McCulley hopes gives them some momentum for Saturday.

“I liked the approaches that we had towards the end of the game,” he said. “I would have liked to see some of those approaches in the front half. They fought the whole time. If we make a couple of plays early, that game could be completely different. But that is the glorious part about 12-year-old baseball. You never know what is going to happen.”

Harney had seven hits, with Marvin Cuny leading the way with two hits.