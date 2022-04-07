Harper, Liam top list of most popular names for newborns in state

Family traditions and a famed aviator were among the inspirations for local parents whose children have some of the most popular names in South Dakota.

This week, names.org released its list of the most popular baby names in South Dakota in 2022, based on Social Security Administration data about births and user interest on the names.org website. For boys, Liam ranks number one, followed by Oliver, Asher, Wyatt, Theodore, Henry, Jack, Elijah, Maverick and Noah. Elijah is new to the most popular names list this year.

Pam Ramp, owner of Banana Bunch Child Care Center, said she has a Liam, Oliver and Asher among her young students.

Five of South Dakota’s top 10 boys’ names are also on the national top 10 list. Names that are unique to South Dakota include Wyatt, Theodore, Jack and Maverick.

For girls, Harper, Charlotte and Emma top the list, followed by Amelia, Ava, Olivia, Ella, Evelyn, Nora and Sophia. Seven of South Dakota’s top 10 girl’s names are also on the national top 10 list. The three names unique to South Dakota are Harper, Ella and Nora.

Ramp’s students include Sophia and Amelia, but Ramp was surprised to learn Harper was on the list. She remembers the name being popular about a dozen years ago.

Justina Peters, Monument Health’s birth certificate technician, said name trends in the Black Hills closely follow names.org’s top 10 list — with a few exceptions — among the 2,411 babies born at Monument Health hospitals in 2021.

“I’ve seen a lot of Hudson and James this year and last year. Jack and Jackson seem to be pretty popular,” Peters said. “I’ve seen a lot of Oliver this last year. It seems to have gained some popularity. It’s interesting to see some names come back.”

In girls’ names, Peters said local parents like Lily or Lilyann, and quite a few parents opt for the name Kinsley. “It’s kind of a different name, and people want to be unique and different,” she said.

In general, Peters said names that are biblical or traditional — such as Noah, Wyatt, Theodore and Isabelle — are consistently favored by Black Hills area parents.

“Maybe it’s the conservative nature of South Dakota,” Peters said. “We see a lot of traditional names carry forward through the years.”

Sentiment, more than trends, seems to play a role in the names many Rapid City parents choose for their children.

Samantha and Glen Schmeltzer named their oldest daughter Nora, 5, after Samantha’s grandmother. The couple named all their children for great-grandparents. Their younger daughter, Elouise, is 3 and their son, Ellis, is 1.

“It’s so funny now she’s in school we know kids with that name, but we didn’t know any Noras before,” Samantha said.

“My grandmother’s name was Norma. We named my daughter Nora Mae in honor of her,” Samantha said. “When we were pregnant with Nora … once we found out she was a girl, I knew I wanted something with my grandma’s name.”

Norma lived into her 90s and died when Samantha was in middle school. Samantha’s sister came up with a more modern twist on the name – Nora – that both Samantha and Glen liked.

“We grew up with my grandma,” Samantha said. “We grew up in her house. She helped raise us. It’s a tribute to her.”

Melinda and Nathan Cherry’s two oldest daughters, Olivia and Amelia, have names on South Dakota’s top 10 list. Olivia, 5, got her name simply because Melinda liked it and thought it would be unique.

“Obviously not,” Melinda said, laughing. “A couple of weeks after she was born, my mother-in-law told me it was one of the most popular names of 2016.”

The couple’s middle daughter, Amelia, 4, is a nod to Nathan’s love of aviation, and the couple agrees their Amelia lives up to her name.

“I liked the name Amelia, but Nathan liked the name Amelia for Amelia Earhart,” Melinda said. “Amelia’s kind of fearless and adventurous, which fits the Amelia Earhart thing. She’ll jump off the top stair before you’re ready to catch her – that kind of thing. She’s not afraid to take that adventurous leap.”

For their youngest daughter, who is 10 weeks old, the couple chose a timeless name – Victoria.

Bryan and Kate Meadows’ youngest son, Elijah, 9, has a name on South Dakota’s top 10 list, but figuring out what to name him was a challenge, Bryan said.

When their oldest, Will, 12, was born, the couple carried on Bryan’s family tradition of naming a son after a grandfather but transposing the first and middle names. Bryan’s father is Phillip William, and Bryan’s son is William Phillip. Bryan is Bryan William, named for his grandfather, William Bryan.

When Kate was expecting Elijah, Bryan laughs as he recalls the couple had run out of family traditions and weren’t sure what to name their son. Fittingly, because Bryan is the associate pastor at Zion Lutheran Church in Rapid City, the couple chose a biblical name.

“We both liked Eli. My wife likes to take a longer name and shorten it. We both liked the classic sound of Elijah. It just fit the kid,” Bryan said. “We did take my father-in-law’s middle name of Owen and he’s Elijah Owen.”

Elijah, who goes by Eli, likes that his name can be shorted – or not – depending on the occasion.

“When he wants to be more formal, he’ll write ‘Elijah.’ He’s practiced writing in cursive ‘Elijah’ all over the place,” Bryan said. “He’s got (a name) for when he wants to be silly and when he wants to be more serious.”

Megan Weishaar had known since she was young that she wanted to name a daughter Sophia. When Megan and her husband, Nick, welcomed their oldest daughter nine years ago, Megan got her wish. Sophia’s middle name is Francine in honor of Megan’s mother, who died before Sophia was born.

Like Sophia, the couple’s youngest daughter, Evelyn, has a name on the top 10 list. Their middle daughter, Penelope, has a more unusual name that Megan loves, and she likes the way her daughters’ names sound as a trio – Sophia, Penelope and Evelyn.

“I guess I kind of always liked older, classic names and kind of different names,” Megan said. “I like how they remind me of ‘Bridgerton’-type names, or fanciful names of girls in a book. They remind me of English royalty or something.”

