Harrisburg blanks Stevens in top-five showdown

Fourth-ranked Rapid City Stevens committed 15 penalties for 125 yards and failed to scratch the scoreboard in a 28-0 loss to No. 5 Harrisburg on Friday at O’Harra Stadium.

The Tigers stood strong defensively and held the Raiders to 176 yards of total offense. Stevens never moved the ball inside the Harrisburg 22 yard line.

“We’d get a good drive going and then shoot ourselves in the foot,” Raiders head coach Michael Scott said. “When you have 1st-and-15 or 3rd-and-12, your playbook gets really small. We just have to be better and it starts with me as the head coach.”

Harrisburg scored on its first three drives of the contest to take a 21-0 lead with 11:18 to play in the second quarter.

The Stevens defense, led by defensive coordinator Jonathan Crosswait, responded after a slow start. The Raiders allowed seven points in the final 35:18 of the contest and forced three turnovers with two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

“Coach Crosswait did a great job of adjusting in the second half,” Scott said. “They’re a lot different than they’ve been in the past. They have two really good quarterbacks that can run and make plays. I think we adjusted well, but we have to cover better.”

Harrisburg racked up 422 yards of total offense behind a solid performance by quarterback Dylan Elrod. The senior completed 18 of 26 passes for 312 yards and a touchdown with a pair of interceptions.

Wide receiver Max Carlson, who also lines up as a wildcat quarterback, hauled in eight catches for 161 yards and carried the ball five times for 13 yards and a touchdown. Tight end Tytan Tryon added five catches for 131 yards.

On the ground, running back Garrett Lensing carried the ball 21 times for 100 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

Scott took responsibility for Stevens’ lackluster performance in the top-five matchup.

“The biggest thing is that it starts with me as the coach,” Scott said. “I will never point the finger and say, ‘you guys didn’t do this’, we as a team didn’t, and it starts with me.”

Stevens quarterback Jed Jenson completed 15 of 31 passes for 154 yards and was sacked four times for a loss of 34 yards. Julian Scott and Cael Meisman led the Raiders in receiving yards with five catches for 66 yards and six catches for 55 yards respectively.

As a team, the Raiders finished with 21 yards rushing on 19 carries. Jenson led the way with 12 carries for nine yards rushing.

Harrisburg started the game on a high note with an eight-play, 56-yard scoring drive to take a 7-0 lead with 9:26 left in the first quarter. Lensing capped the drive with a 10-yard touchdown run.

After a Stevens three-and-out, Harrisburg marched right down the field with a six-play, 80-yard drive capped by an 11-yard touchdown pass from Elrod to Cale Morton. The Tigers moved in front 14-0 after a Carson Barnett extra point with 5:11 left in the first quarter.

The Tigers offense returned to the field after a Raiders punt with 2:01 left in the opening frame and went on another methodical drive. Carlson finished off a nine-play, 65-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown run to give Harrisburg a 21-0 lead with 11:18 left in the second quarter.

In the third quarter, the Tigers forced a turnover on downs on the Raiders’ first drive of the half and took over at the Stevens 33 yard line. Seven plays later, Lensing plunged in from one-yard out to give Harrisburg a 28-0 lead.

The Tigers held onto the 28-0 lead until the final horn sounded to claim a road win over the Raiders.

“I have to be better for them next week in practice,” Michael Scott said. “I need to make sure we are focused on execution, being more disciplined and not getting the penalties we had tonight that are momentum and drive killers.”

Stevens returns to action at 6 p.m. next Friday against O’Gorman at McEneaney Field in Sioux Falls. Harrisburg returns to action at 6 p.m. next Friday at home against Sioux Falls Lincoln.