Harrisburg rolls to big win over Raiders

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rapid City Stevens failed to get its offense past the opposing 36-yard line and was stifled on offense after starting quarterback Jed Jenson left the game with an injury, and was shut out by Harrisburg 44-0 in the second Rushmore Bowl game on Friday at O’Hara Stadium.

“We’re young, and we were able to move the football, we’ve just got to capitalize on those opportunities,” Raiders head coach Michael Scott said. “We couldn’t catch a football or touch a football until the end of July. We had a short amount of time before we were really able to put things in, and in that short period of time, I’ve seen these boys progress tremendously.”

Jenson finished 6 of 16 for 92 yards and ran for another 26 yards on three carries in one of half of action before going down with what Scott said is a broken collarbone. Alex Trohkimoinen and Easton Ogle also caught two passes each for 36 and 55 yards, respectively.

The Tigers went on offense to start the contest and scored on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Knuth to Brandon Simunek. Knuth connected with Simunek again in the second quarter for a 29-yard touchdown, and Bryce Soli kicked a 35-yard field to make it 17-0 at halftime.