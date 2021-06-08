Harrisburg's Jansa has record-setting win; O'Gorman wins AA title, Stevens fifth

Tuesday’s final round of the 2021 SDHSAA Class AA Girls golf tournament at Bakker Crossing Golf Course in Sioux Falls was a bit short on suspense.

It was, however, not at all short on excellence as Reese Jansa capped off two days of superb golf by winning the individual title by 11 strokes and establishing an all-time state tournament record in the process. And in the team race, Sioux Falls O’Gorman captured a fourth consecutive team title.

Leading by six shots after a Monday’s opening round of 66, Jansa promptly birdied the first hole and eagled the second (the only eagle recorded in the tournament) to open an eight-shot lead over defending champion and only challenger, Shannon McCormick of Sioux Falls O’Gorman.

For the Harrisburg junior, the remainder of the round was a veritable walk in the park interrupted only by quality golf shots enroute to a three-under 68, and a 36-hole tournament total of eight-under 134 to break the previous all-time record of seven under set by Kimmy Kaufman of Clark in 2007.