Haugen books trip to Nationals in Round 2 of State rodeo Finals

“I was born into rodeo,” Landry stated in a Rodeo News article in 2019. “My mom says I didn’t walk until after I was 1 because I grew up in the semi-truck rodeoing. My parents were both circuit rodeoing, and we’d go to Salinas and some of those big rodeos. I’ve ridden a horse forever but I was probably 4 or 5 when I competed in my first rodeo by myself. We all go together. My parents made a resolution before we were born that when we rodeo, we do it as a family.”

Good livestock (six horses in her remuda at State), years in the saddle, and an attitude honed by success have been Haugen’s ticket to a large and growing gold buckle collection.

“I try not to let anything that has happened in the past whether it’s state titles or anything else affect what I’m doing now,” Haugen said before Friday runs in goat tying and breakaway roping. “But when you tell yourself not to be aggressive, it’s easy to get tight and make mistakes. So, in my experience, you have to risk it every time. Whether it’s barrel racing or breakaway roping, I’m going to make the best run I can and go for it.”

Haugen closed out Friday’s evening round with a third place finish in barrel racing and a 10th in pole bending and will carry the overall lead in both events into the Saturday short go finale.