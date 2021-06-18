Haugen books trip to Nationals in Round 2 of State rodeo Finals

For most of the cowboys and cowgirls competing in Friday night’s second round of the 2021 South Dakota High School Finals Rodeo in Ft. Pierre, a top-notch performance was critical. At stake: a chance to advance to Saturday’s championship short go. And with that, a shot at gaining a spot on Team South Dakota and earning a trip to the National High School Finals Rodeo in Lincoln, Nebraska come mid-July.
For most that is, but not all.
Landry Haugen is a case in point as the Sturgis rodeo standout has a trip to the big show assured, having qualified for Nationals in two events (girls cutting and reigned cow horse) earlier in the week.
“I had a good (girls) cutting and short go and ended up second and finished fourth in reigned cow horse,” said Landry, a two event National Finals qualifier in 2020 as a freshman. “I started reigning (reigned cow horse) this year and I don’t really know what I’m doing so I’m hoping to get that figured out. But overall, it’s going well.”
And maybe a bit more. Haugen came into Friday night second round action leading in season points earned in both barrel racing and pole bending in addition to sitting ninth in breakaway roping.
That level of success is not a surprise as the 16-year-old daughter of Tyler and Dee Haugen captured the gold buckle in goat tying at the 2019 National Junior High Final Rodeo and was the National Reserve All-Around Champion Cowgirl as well.
“I was born into rodeo,” Landry stated in a Rodeo News article in 2019. “My mom says I didn’t walk until after I was 1 because I grew up in the semi-truck rodeoing. My parents were both circuit rodeoing, and we’d go to Salinas and some of those big rodeos. I’ve ridden a horse forever but I was probably 4 or 5 when I competed in my first rodeo by myself. We all go together. My parents made a resolution before we were born that when we rodeo, we do it as a family.”
Good livestock (six horses in her remuda at State), years in the saddle, and an attitude honed by success have been Haugen’s ticket to a large and growing gold buckle collection.
“I try not to let anything that has happened in the past whether it’s state titles or anything else affect what I’m doing now,” Haugen said before Friday runs in goat tying and breakaway roping. “But when you tell yourself not to be aggressive, it’s easy to get tight and make mistakes. So, in my experience, you have to risk it every time. Whether it’s barrel racing or breakaway roping, I’m going to make the best run I can and go for it.”
Haugen closed out Friday’s evening round with a third place finish in barrel racing and a 10th in pole bending and will carry the overall lead in both events into the Saturday short go finale.
In other second round events on Friday, Kashton Ford (Sturgis) moved to the top of the leaderboard in bareback fashioning his second consecutive 70-point ride point ride on Friday to share the second round win with Cayden Wolfe (Belle Fourche).. Event leader after the first go, Chase Yellowhawk failed to cover his bucking horse and fell to sixth in the overall standings.
In saddle bronc overall leader Traylin Martin (Faith) remained atop the leaderboard in season standings, and Talon Elshere (Hereford) moved into the second spot after sharing the second go win with Martin (70-point rides).
Breakaway roper Jenna Fulton (St. Lawrence) perhaps had perhaps the unlikeliest win of the day. Qualifying for state with the minimum required 3 points in regional rodeos, Fulton turned in the fastest roping run of the week with a 2.35-second effort. The second round win—and the 15-points earned moves Fulton to second in the average and a spot in the short go on Saturday. Though still improbably, a win in the short go and in the average would complete a rags to riches tale culminating in a trip to the Nationals.
Saturday’s short go round (a 4 p.m. start) featuring the top 15 finishers in points earned at the State Finals, should be rodeo’s version of a race to the finish line as most of the event have tightly packed fields with a host of competitors in the run for a top four spot in season ending standings and a spot on Team South Dakota.
Other Friday second round winners: Barrel racing – Shaw Nelson (Hartford, 15.772 seconds) ; Bull riding – Dylan Bradford (Selby, 75 points); Goat tying – Layni Stevens (St. Lawrence, 7.25 seconds); Pole bending – Tessa Caspers (New Underwood, 20.611 seconds); Steer Wrestling – Logan Lemmel (Whitewood, 4.15 seconds); Team roping – Rio Nutter (Rapid City) & Tegan Fite (Hermosa), 6.51 seconds; Tie-down roping – Linkyn Petersek (Colome, 9.75 seconds).