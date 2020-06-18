Haugen off to strong start at SDHS rodeo finals

“It was a ton of fun (Wednesday) night and gave me a lot of confidence,” Haugen said of her winning effort in the championship short-go. “I had a real crummy cow the first time and he just got by. After that, my horse (Cassanova, 14-year-old gelding) settled down and we did well. And then to come out and have good runs today was awesome. We raise and train a lot of our horses and that makes it special, too.”

In perhaps the surprise of the day came in barrel racing where West, a New Underwood junior, came into state sitting 19th in overall barrel racing standings. Overcoming early morning wet conditions, West and her six-year-old mare, Monet (yes, because of exotic coloring named after the French painter) stopped the clock in 16.277 seconds to move up to fifth in the standings.

“It was wet but it was safe. I never saw any horses slip, and my mare, she handled the ground really well,” West said. “She turned the first barrel really well and others, too, and I knew we had a good time. When I saw my time I said, ‘Holy smoke’ and was very happy. We raised her and mom trained her so we are very proud of her.”

Filipek began the quest for a return trip to the High School National Finals with a solid 71-point effort in bareback.