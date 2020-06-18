Haugen off to strong start at SDHS rodeo finals

A host of Black Hills area rodeo athletes turned in impressive performances at the South Dakota High School Rodeo Finals in Ft. Pierre on Thursday.
Landry Haugen, a Sturgis Brown rising sophomore, followed up a gold buckle winning performance in girls cutting on Wednesday with an event-leading time in pole bending, and a second-place run in barrel racing.
Other excellent outings by area athletes included a quick catch and tip steer wrestling run by Logan Lemmel of Whitewood, a solid goat tying run by Acelyn Brink of Newell, a surprisingly quick spin through the barrels by Jaycie West of New Underwood, a quick loop in breakaway roping by Charlie Henwood of Belle Fourche and a couple leaderboard performances in rough stock events.
Cooper Filipek (Rapid City Central junior) grabbed the day one lead in bareback with a 71-point-ride, and Clint Donaldson (Sturgis) spurred his bucking horse to a 64-point score in saddle bronc.
And a day earlier, Bodie Mattson joined Haugen in dominating this year’s cutting competition copping the gold buckle in the boys event.
Haugen, a six-event contestant this week after a dominating performance in the Southwest regionals, credited Wednesday night's win in girls cutting as a tone setter for her Thursday morning 20.615-second run in pole bending.
“It was a ton of fun (Wednesday) night and gave me a lot of confidence,” Haugen said of her winning effort in the championship short-go. “I had a real crummy cow the first time and he just got by. After that, my horse (Cassanova, 14-year-old gelding) settled down and we did well. And then to come out and have good runs today was awesome. We raise and train a lot of our horses and that makes it special, too.”
In perhaps the surprise of the day came in barrel racing where West, a New Underwood junior, came into state sitting 19th in overall barrel racing standings. Overcoming early morning wet conditions, West and her six-year-old mare, Monet (yes, because of exotic coloring named after the French painter) stopped the clock in 16.277 seconds to move up to fifth in the standings.
“It was wet but it was safe. I never saw any horses slip, and my mare, she handled the ground really well,” West said. “She turned the first barrel really well and others, too, and I knew we had a good time. When I saw my time I said, ‘Holy smoke’ and was very happy. We raised her and mom trained her so we are very proud of her.”
Filipek began the quest for a return trip to the High School National Finals with a solid 71-point effort in bareback.
“Yes sir I’m pleased. As of right now, I’m leading by three points,” said Filipek, winner of the bareback event at this year’s Rodeo Rapid City’s Wrangler 20X. “It was one of Wilson Rodeos, a nice three-year-old colt. I was a little nervous this morning coming here. It rained all night, but it cleared up for us. Chase Yellowhawk (68-point ride) was the first one to go out, and he made a good ride and that got me pumped me up. So, when I got setup on my horse today, I knew I had her.”
Donaldson, another veteran with a South Dakota national team shirt hanging in his closet, recorded a 64-point ride in the morning saddle bronc ride, an effort aided by sage advice from a couple of saddle bronc experts.
“Chancey (Wilson of Wilson Rodeos) told me he was going to be pretty high-headed, and Cash Wilson (three-time South Dakota high school champion and the 2018 National Champion) showed me a video of him before I got on him,” Donaldson said. “With that, I didn’t take much rein. He was a good little horse and though he was a little heavy, the ride felt pretty good.”
In addition to the boys and girls cutting state champs crowned on Wednesday, Dawson Phillips of Winner earned the reined cow horse gold buckle
The long round performances conclude on Friday (9 a.m. and 5 p.m. CDT) with the top 15 accumulative scorers (regional points and long round points earned) in each event advancing to Saturday’s championship short-go.
Event leaders after day one of full event competition are: Breakaway roping – Charlie Henwood (Belle Fourche), 2.47-seconds; Pole bending – Landry Haugen (Sturgis), 20.615-seconds ; Goat tying – Acelyn Brink (Newell), 7.52-seconds; Bareback - Cooper Filipek (Rapid City), 71-point ride; Barrel racing – Jaycie West (New Underwood), 16.277-seconds; Steer wrestling – Logan Lemmel (Whitewood), 6.95-seconds; Saddle bronc – Clint Donaldson (Sturgis), 64-point ride; Tiedown roping – Linkyn Petersek (Colome), 9.50-seconds; Bull riding – Dylan Bradford (Selby), 74-point ride; Team roping – Justin and Jace Tekrony (Clear Lake), 7.44-seconds.
