Hawaii close to honoring Juneteenth, leaving South Dakota as lone holdout

The Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in the South in 1863. But it wasn’t enforced in many places until after the end of the Civil War two years later. Word of the Confederacy’s surrender didn’t reach the last enslaved Black people until June 19, when Union soldiers brought news of freedom to Galveston, Texas.

Glenn said the end of slavery didn’t solve the issues Black people continue to face in the United States, but it’s still a reminder of how an economy built on the exploitation of people can change.

She suspects Hawaii has been slow to recognize the day in part because the state’s Black population is relatively small. U.S. Census Bureau data has Black people at 3.6% of the population.

In addition, she noted Hawaii was an independent kingdom in 1865 and retains a strong identity from its history as its own nation. Finally, she said there’s a tendency for Black people to be treated as “perpetual foreigners" in Hawaii despite their presence dating back to the 18th century.