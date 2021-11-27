Hayden Holec's hat trick leads Thunder in 11-0 throttling of Yankton

Hayden Holec tallied three goals and added an assist, while 11 other skaters registered points as the Rushmore Thunder blew past the Yankton Bucks 11-0 Saturday night in Yankton.

Zeke Farlee registered two goals and one assist for the Thunder (3-0-0), Alexander Dietrich notched one goal and two assists and Lance Petrick added two goals. Kaleb Merchen, Tyson Dunbar, Hunter Walla and Carter Kirk also dished out two assists each.

Michael Habbe needed just six saves to record his second shutout of the season and improve his record to 3-0-0.

The Thunder potted three goals in the first period, four in the second and four in the third. It outshot the Bucks (0-1-) 59-6.

The Thunder are back in action Sunday for the second of two meetings with the Bucks.

