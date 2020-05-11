Health Board says at least one positive coronavirus test came from Rapid City Walmart store

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Oyate Health Center in Rapid City has begun seeing an uptick of positive COVID-19 cases at its facility, according to Jerilyn Church, CEO of the Great Plains Tribal Chairmen’s Health Board and the health center.

In the past week, 12 positive coronavirus cases have been reported at the Oyate Health Center, she said Monday night.

"Last week, the Oyate Health Center conducted 46 COVID-19 tests for relatives who presented with symptoms. Twelve of our relatives tested positive for the virus, seven of which were on Saturday alone. Of the 46 tests conducted last week, 34 tested negative," Church said in a statement.

She said Indian Health Service was immediately notified of the results, and the South Dakota Department of Health was notified that at least one of the positive cases is an employee of the Lacrosse Street Walmart in north Rapid City.