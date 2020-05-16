Health department warns of possible exposure at Super 8

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

PIERRE, S.D. – State Health officials announced Saturday, May 16, that an employee at Super 8 on 2520 Tower Road in Rapid City has tested positive for COVID-19.

A day after saying there wasn't necessary evidence to issue a public health warning, the health department discovered new information that made an announcement necessary Saturday.

The individual worked while able to transmit the virus to others during these dates and times:

• Thursday, April 29th - 3 p.m. - 11 p.m.

• Friday, April 30th - 3 p.m. - 11 p.m.

• Saturday, May 2nd - 7 a.m.- 3 p.m.

• Sunday, May 3rd - 7 a.m.- 3 p.m. and 11 p.m- midnight

• Monday, May 4th – 12 a.m.- 7 a.m.

Due to the risk of exposure, customers who visited this location during the specified dates should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the date they visited.

A CDC screening tool is available at COVID.SD.GOV, which can help recommend when to call your medical provider if you develop symptoms.

State Health officials remind all South Dakotans to: