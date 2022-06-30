 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Rapid City Journal is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Extreme Fireworks
alert top story

Healthcare group wants abortion issue on the ballot in SD

  • 0

A grassroots healthcare organization wants to put the abortion issue on the ballot in South Dakota.

Dakotans for Health has developed language for a potential constitutional ballot measure, which if passed by state voters would make South Dakota's near total ban on abortion less restrictive.

Organization spokesman Rick Weiland says majority opinion should be the rule on abortion in South Dakota.

“The decision by the court, as you well know, was ‘let’s put it back to the states and let the voters decide.’ So that’s what we’re doing,” Weiland said. “We’re going to give the voters a choice, not a Legislature that’s heavily tilted.”

The proposed language says the state may regulate or prohibit abortion after the second trimester, except when necessary to preserve the life or physical or emotional health of a pregnant woman.

State law currently bans abortions except to save the life of the mother. There are no exceptions for cases of rape or incest. The South Dakota law, which was passed in 2005, mirrored a similar abortion ban lawmakers passed one year later.

People are also reading…

The state attorney general’s office is reviewing the potential constitutional amendment language. The group cannot start circulating petitions until after the 2022 election, South Dakota Public Broadcasting reported.

The Republican-controlled Legislature and Gov. Kristi Noem say they plan to call a special session to take up more abortion-related legislation, but no specific policies or dates have been announced.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for June 25

Your Two Cents for June 25

The Supreme Court has finally righted a wrong in the federal sanctioning of killing babies. Now it's time for states to act. I pray God will c…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan: Tokyo swelters amid worst June heatwave since 1875

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News