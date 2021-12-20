 Skip to main content
Hearing scheduled for man arrested in Black Hills for Jan. 6 riot charges

James Haffner

A screenshot from a video showing a man believed to be James Haffner, who was arrested at the Hart Ranch Campground near Rapid City, spraying a substance at officers guarding the Columbus Doors.

 USA v Haffner complaint

A man who was arrested for his involvement in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot while living in Rapid City has waived his right to a preliminary hearing, according to court records. 

James Haffner, 53, who moved to the Black Hills from Seattle after the riot, was arrested Dec. 3 after his property was searched by law enforcement at the Hart Ranch campground where he had been living in a camper. 

Haffner made his initial appearance on Dec. 16 via video. A status hearing in his case has been set for Feb. 17 at 1 p.m.

Haffner is being charged with obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder, unlawful entry on restricted buildings or grounds, entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds, and assaulting or impeding certain officers or employees.

Following his arrest, Haffner was released on a personal recognizance bond. 

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Washington Field Office, the Rapid City Resident Agency of the Minneapolis Field Office, and the Gainesville Resident Agency of the FBI’s Atlanta Field Office, with assistance from the Baton Rouge Resident Agency of the New Orleans Field Office, and the New Orleans Field Office, according to a news release.

"In the 10 months since Jan. 6, more than 675 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 210 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement," the release states. 

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

