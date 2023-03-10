"The fundamental duty, more than anything else, is to protect your children as a parent, and you did not do that," Circuit Court Judge Robert Gusinsky told 24-year-old Precious Black Elk before sentencing her to 60 years in prison for killing her 2-year-old adopted daughter on Feb. 7, 2021.

The judge uncomfortably referenced two videos he viewed ahead of sentencing. One showed the girl wrapped tightly in towels, propped up against a wall, unable to move. The other showed her in the same position as Black Elk hit her legs with a plastic hanger.

"It looked like a mummy," Gusinsky said.

The judge said the best way to explain the way the girl died was "torturous."

"Heartbreaking isn't enough," said Chief Deputy Pennington County State's Attorney Kevin Krull before asking for the 60-year sentence.

Black Elk pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter on Feb. 9. She faced the possibility of a first-degree murder conviction if she had gone to trial, something the judge said he had no doubt the state would have been able to prove. She would have faced a mandatory life sentence if she had been convicted of first-degree murder.

First-degree manslaughter carried the potential of a life sentence, but the state recommended 60 years in the plea agreement, which Gusinsky said was "eminently reasonable."

Black Elk had adopted the girl, who was biologically her niece, when her sister could no longer take care of her.

She called 911 on Feb. 7, 2021 from the Valley Village mobile home community in Box Elder to say a child was not breathing, a news release said at the time. First responders arrived to find the toddler unresponsive and beyond resuscitation with extensive bruising.

Messages the state intended to present during trial reveal her frustration with the toddler and admissions of abuse going back to 2020.

"I wish I knew what I was getting myself into when I agreed to adopt. I mean, I knew kids were hard. But a kid with autism and adhd is super hard," she wrote in a Snapchat message less than a year before the child's death.

About four months before the girl's death, Black Elk wrote to another person on Snapchat about having restrained the girl, "Seen Lyla going down the stairs with her hands still tied, She went tumbling down, Yeah I just laughed at her."

After the toddler died, a medical examiner noted she had 44 contusions, one laceration, and two abrasions on her body.

Black Elk began to sob when her defense attorney, Angela Colbath, talked about the accomplishments she achieved in her life despite her childhood, which Gusinksy said was one that "no one should have."

Colbath said Black Elk avoided falling into substance abuse, had no criminal record, graduated high school and was working on her college degree.

Gusinsky said that Black Elk did a "remarkable job, except for you killed a precious, precious, beautiful girl."

Neither the judge, Colbath, nor Krull denied that Black Elk has mental issues, but Gusinsky said a psychiatrist found her competent to stand trial and that she was not legally insane at the time of the killing.

The judge ended the hearing by telling Black Elk that she will someday be eligible for parole and have a chance at life, while the girl "will not."

"I wish you luck," he said.