Heated competition: Firefighter Combat Challenge kicks off in Rapid City

The Firefighter Combat Challenge kicked off Friday night at Black Hills Harley-Davidson in Rapid City.

The first evening of the two-day challenge got underway two hours after the scheduled start time of 4:30 p.m. due to lightning and severe storms in the area.

The national challenge is celebrating its 30th year. The challenge is centered around a course that mimics the physical challenges firefighters must undergo in their day-to-day lives as first responders.

Friday night started with individual competitors racing the clock and each other through the course. Teams will compete Saturday.

"It's nice that we do this where we can showcase some of the athleticism that's required to be a firefighter," said Bill Cina, coach of the Ellsworth Fire Combat Challenge Team, which planned the event.

The challenge started at the base of a five-story tower. Wearing full gear, pairs of firefighters raced up the tower carrying a 42-pound hose pack. The individual competitors then hoisted a 42-pound roll of fire hose up the tower. Once descending the tower, the competitors use a mallet to drive a beam, simulating forced entry. They then pulled fire hose through a saloon-style door before hitting a target with the stream of water.

The final leg of the course simulated saving someone from a fire. Competitors dragged a 175-pound, six-foot dummy named Rescue Randy backwards 100 feet.

Competitors represented 11 states — Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, Mississippi and Texas.

“Firefighters, by nature, are competitive. If you did it in five minutes and 50 seconds, hold my beer. I can do this faster than you,” Cina said. "We're pushing each other, we're yelling at each other, and we're getting the job done ... This competition epitomizes the fire service in general."

The Rapid City Fire Department won first place in the female individual category and the team category at the last competition, held in Big Sky, Montana.

Friday's event kicked off with the national anthem, a prayer and recognition of first responders' families, who gathered to watch their loved ones compete.

Saturday's team and relay competitions kick off at 10:30 a.m. at Black Hills Harley-Davidson, 2820 Harley Dr., in Rapid City. The competition is open to the public and free for spectators to attend.