Heavy run game to power Kadoka Area in move to 9B

Spread formations, pass-happy and wide-open style of football have become the trend at all levels of football in recent years.

Not so in Kadoka, where traditional smash-mouth football still reigns supreme, said Kougars head coach Chad Eisenbraun.

“We run a tight double-wing and are basically 4 yards and a cloud of dust type of offense,” Eisenbraun said while discussing his upcoming 20th year at the helm. “We run a lot of power football and a lot of misdirection. A very run-heavy offense that relies on ball control, discipline and team defense.”

Such a style often places an emphasis on experience, and this year’s squad appears to have that in abundance as the Kougars return a host of starters on both sides of the ball as the team looks to improve upon last year’s 5-4 record that ended with a loss to Castlewood in the first round of the Class 9A playoffs.

“We lost one starter to graduation, Dawson Reckling, a tight end, and Lincoln Koehn, who was a starter at center and D-tackle for us, is injured, but those are the only two starters who won’t be returning as we have seven starters coming back,” Eisenbraun said.

Utilizing a tight double-wing formation featuring multiple ball carriers, Kadoka Area runs the ball 80-85% of the time, a situation unlikely to change as a veteran backfield returns intact.

Sophomore Garrett Hermann, a starter as a freshman last year, will be under center directing what should be a punishing ground game featuring the inside slants of fullback Reece Ohrtman (5-foot-10, 230 pounds), a senior and four-year starter, and the inside/outside rushes of senior Tyus Williams (6 feet, 190-pounds), a 150 yards per game rusher last season and sophomore Gus Stout (6 feet, 180 pounds).

“Garrett is good size kid who is very athletic, coachable and I look for him to be pushing the next two years at being one of the best quarterbacks in the conference,” Eisenbraun said. “We don’t really feature one running back. We feature four. Reece is our fullback and our wings are Gus Stout and Tyus Williams, who will be starting his third year as a running back has been a mainstay for us at running back.”

Defensively, the Kougars favor a 4-3 alignment spearheaded by middle linebacker Layne Palmer, a 6-foot, 160-pound senior, Ohrtman, an All-State selection as a D-lineman in 2021 and safety Gabe Fauske, a 6-foot-2, 160-pound senior.

With a veteran crew on hand, Eisenbraun emphasized fundamentals and fine-tuning execution will be key toward making the 2022 season a one-to-remember campaign.

“Our focus is getting sharper at what we do. I’m a pretty boring coach. I want to block, tackle and take care of the football. We don’t run a lot of plays but what we do, we try to do it well,” Eisenbraun said. “Our goal is run the football for 4 yards and keep the other team’s offense off the field. And if they have the football, they better earn their touchdowns if they are going to score against us. The key for us is taking care of the football, controlling the clock and tackling well on defense.”

After a one-year step-up to the 9A ranks in 2021, Kadoka Area returns to the Class 9B ranks this season, though Eisenbraun does not anticipate that move setting up an easier route to the Dakota Dome in November.

“We’ve been 9A and 9B, back and forth the last few years since we are always one of those border teams,” Eisenbraun added. I think it will be a really tough class. We get to play a few 9A and 9AA teams, which is nice, but I don’t think it matters much which class you are in this year. There is a lot of parity between all three classes. We have some tough ones on the schedule with Wall, who should make a very deep run in 9AA, and we have Harding County (9A) on our schedule again, and they are always well-coached. But if we can stay healthy, I think we are going to compete in every single game this year.”

Kadoka Area 2022 Season Schedule

Thu, Aug. 18 - vs. White River

Fri, Aug. 26 - vs. Harding County

Fri, Sept. 2 - at Lyman

Fri, Sept. 9 - vs. Wall

Fri, Sept. 23 - vs. Jones County

Fri, Sept. 30 - at Philip

Fri, Oct. 7 - vs. Faith

Fri, Oct. 14 - at New Underwood