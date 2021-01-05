Heckert breaks school record as Central girls breeze past Douglas

Heckert had 23 points at the break.

“I knew we were going to have a big game,” she said. “We wanted to come out and just let off some steam from this past weekend, and just really focus and get our game where it needs to be heading into this Friday and Saturday.”

The Cobblers extended their lead to more than 40 points with just over five minutes left in the third quarter thanks to three more baskets from Heckert and a layup by Hill on an 8-0 run to begin the frame. Moore also hit her second and third 3-pointers in the third and Keana Walton drilled another as the Patriots went down 65-29 heading into the fourth.

Heckert was up to 29 points before the final eight minutes started, seven away from the single-game school record, which Bertram was well-aware of.

“We told her at the start of the fourth she needed just a few points,” he said. “And I told her, if you get close I won’t pull you and I’ll give you one more possession to be able to do it, and luckily she ended up knocking it down.”

The Metro State University signee converted two free-throw attempts and tallied a layup before attaining the mark with a shot from beyond the arc with 4:25 remaining in regulation.