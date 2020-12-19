Heckert’s 32 points leads Central to win over Huron

A 3 by Alexis Feenstra helped Huron earn its only lead of the game at 7-5 in the opening quarter. Heckert responded by draining her second shot from the perimeter and completing a 3-point play on back-to-back possessions to launch a 13-0 run for Central to build an 18-7 advantage. Nine of the Tigers’ next 11 points came from 3-point range as they cut their deficit to 20-18 after eight minutes.

Heckert nailed a trio of 3s in the second quarter to reach 20 first-half points and give the Cobblers a 35-29 advantage at intermission.

“I got a lot of open shots because we were running our offense right,” Heckert said. “All of our girls, all five of us, were in the right spots, and that gave me a lot of open looks.”

Central’s lead went back to double digits in the third off three consecutive 3-pointers from Heckert, Morgan Sullivan and Kylea Becker to make it 44-35 midway through the frame. Huron also made a pair of 3s, and converted three free-throw attempts in the closing minutes of the quarter to enter the final period down 49-41.