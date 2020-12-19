Heckert’s 32 points leads Central to win over Huron

Less than 24 hours after she and her team let a double-digit lead slip from their grasp, Jordon Heckert stepped back onto the court Saturday afternoon and refused to let it happen again.
The Rapid City Central girls basketball team took their largest lead of the game at 14 points early in the fourth quarter before they saw their advantage drop to just seven with 2:24 to play as Huron started to build momentum. A layup from Heckert on the ensuing possession, however, and four clutch free throws down the stretch quelled the Tigers’ threat as the Cobblers pulled away for their first home win of the season with a 65-54 victory.
Heckert finished with a game-high 32 points on 9 of 16 shooting and drilled half a dozen shots from 3-point range.
“I just played my role and knocked down the shots I had,” Heckert said. “We played really well as a team, and that’s what it is; we can all have a good game, and we can contribute in the ways that we’re good at.”
Following a seven-point loss to Mitchell on Friday night where Central led by 11 late in the third quarter before going cold on offense, Cobblers head coach Allan Bertram was pleased with the way his team closed out Saturday’s contest.
“We talked a lot last night about how the best teams are resilient, they’re tough, they find ways to overcome, and our kids have put so much time in since I took over in June,” he said. “I tried to explain to them that because of that, the work that they put in, there’s no reason not to be confident, and so today I’m just so proud because they came out and they played with so much confidence and so much poise against a great basketball team.”
Josie Hill added 10 points for Central (2-1) on 5 of 8 shooting and picked up two blocks on defense, while Ramsey Deming collected a team-high eight rebounds.
Tenley Buddenhagen, fresh off her 25-point performance against Rapid City Stevens on Friday, led Huron (3-2) with 16 points on 4 of 11 shooting and went 2-for-5 from beyond the arc after going 4-for-6 the night before. Hamtyn Heinz scored 12 points on 4 of 8 shooting for the Tigers, who made 7 of 22 3-point attempts.
“We knew what (Huron) was going to do offensively, they’re one of the best outside shooting teams in South Dakota, so we knew today we had to take care of the basketball,” Bertram said. “We were much more patient on offense. We moved the ball, we found open shooters and our kids, to their credit, they knocked down shots.”
A 3 by Alexis Feenstra helped Huron earn its only lead of the game at 7-5 in the opening quarter. Heckert responded by draining her second shot from the perimeter and completing a 3-point play on back-to-back possessions to launch a 13-0 run for Central to build an 18-7 advantage. Nine of the Tigers’ next 11 points came from 3-point range as they cut their deficit to 20-18 after eight minutes.
Heckert nailed a trio of 3s in the second quarter to reach 20 first-half points and give the Cobblers a 35-29 advantage at intermission.
“I got a lot of open shots because we were running our offense right,” Heckert said. “All of our girls, all five of us, were in the right spots, and that gave me a lot of open looks.”
Central’s lead went back to double digits in the third off three consecutive 3-pointers from Heckert, Morgan Sullivan and Kylea Becker to make it 44-35 midway through the frame. Huron also made a pair of 3s, and converted three free-throw attempts in the closing minutes of the quarter to enter the final period down 49-41.
Heckert, who signed her National Letter of Intent with Metro State University earlier this week, went for 1-for-2 at the line and sunk her final 3-pointer before Denna Smith hit a baseline jumper to put the Cobblers up 55-41 early in the fourth quarter. The Tigers answered by outscoring their opponent 9-2, including making two free throws following a technical foul called on Heckert for an aggressive push under the basket on breakaway, to make it a 57-50 contest with less than two and a half minutes remaining.
The two squads went back-and-forth, with Central still up by seven with under a minute to play, until Huron missed a shot and immediately fouled Heckert when she grabbed the rebound. Hecket made 1 of 2 attempts and then put the finishing touches on the victory when she dished a pass to a wide open Hill for an easy layup.
“She’s a special player, and we knew that she’s always had that in her,” Bertram said of Heckert. “She struggled a little bit last night at times, but she’s a kid that can take a game over and she showed today what she’s capable of doing.”
The Cobblers play their final game of 2020 on Tuesday when they host Sturgis (1-3) at 5 p.m.
“It just shows us where we’re at,” Heckert said of the win. “But more importantly we just continue to grow from every single game, win or lose, and it’s good to see where we’re at in our confidence.”
