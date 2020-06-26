Hedrick appointed interim police chief

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mayor Steve Allender has appointed Don Hedrick as interim police chief of the Rapid City Police Department.

Hedrick, a native of Lakefield, Minn., is currently service as assistant chief of police, and steps in as interim chief for Karl Jegeris, who announced his retirement last month as police chief and is effective today. Jegeris has served with the Rapid City Police Department since 1995.

“It is an honor to serve the citizens of Rapid City as a member of the Rapid City Police Department," Hedrick said. "I am humbled to be in a position to keep the RCPD moving forward and oversee the compassionate work our officers do in the community each and every day. I am excited to carry this torch alongside such a dedicated and committed leadership team in order to serve the Rapid City community.”

Mayor Steve Allender shared sentiments on Jegeris' retirement and the selection of Hedrick as interim police chief.

"Rapid City and its citizens have been served well by the sense of community, compassion and calm leadership style of Karl Jegeris during his quarter century of work with the Rapid City Police Department," said Allender. "I am honored to have served with him for years in law enforcement and I have been pleased with the direction he has guided the department in as chief.