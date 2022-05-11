Hedrick, Peterman named to national commission on murder, missing Indigenous people

Two of Rapid City’s own have been selected to serve on a national commission to combat the prevalence of murdered and missing Indigenous people.

Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick and Supervisory Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregg Peterman are two of 37 people to be selected to work on the Not Invisible Act Commission. The commission is the implementation of a 2019 act, which former President Donald Trump signed into law in October 2020. The act’s sole purpose was to create a commission to combat the epidemic of MMIP.

According to a news release, the Not Invisible Act Commission will make recommendations to the Departments of the Interior and Justice to improve coordination between governments and establish best practices for state, tribal and federal law enforcement, to bolster resources for survivors and victim’s families, and to combat the epidemic of missing persons, murder, and trafficking of Native American, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian people.

Peterman has been at the federal courthouse in Rapid City since January 2012, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of South Dakota. Peterman has been a prosecutor with the U.S. Department of Justice for 27 years. He has spent the majority of his career prosecuting violent crimes in Indian country on the Pine Ridge Reservation, including murder, sexual abuse, aggravated assault, child abuse and robbery.

The Executive Office For United States Attorneys nominated Peterman for a spot on the commission.

“We are honored that a member of the U.S. Attorney’s Office (USAO) in South Dakota has been selected to represent the USAO community on this Commission. Gregg’s extensive work in Indian Country has made him a trusted leader, both in the District and nationwide, and his knowledge and expertise will be instrumental to the Commission’s success,” U.S. Attorney Alison Ramsdell said in a statement.

Hedrick began his law enforcement career in 2002 with the RCPD, serving as detective, patrol sergeant, patrol lieutenant, special operations lieutenant and captain of the department's support services division. Mayor Steve Allender appointed Hedrick as the interim police chief in June 2020 before he was sworn into the position in August 2020. Hedrick has taken several Lakota history and language courses at Oglala Lakota College, according to the RCPD.

In October 2021, a representative from the Department of the Interior reached out to the RCPD to see if Hedrick would be interested in serving on the commission as a non-tribal, law enforcement member. After speaking with the Department of Interior, he said he decided to apply.

“It is an honor to be asked to serve on the commission. For years our department has sought ways to address the root causes of violence in order to break the cycles of victimization in our community," Hedrick said. "I am hopeful this work will make a positive impact in our region… I am anxious to come to the table with an open mind in order to solve issues that affect our nation’s Indigenous people.”

Among the ranks of the commission are law enforcement, attorneys, a North Dakota legislator, tribal leaders, mental health professionals, survivors and families of survivors.

The commission will work together to:

Identify, report and respond to instances of missing and murdered Indigenous peoples (MMIP) cases and human trafficking,

Develop legislative and administrative changes necessary to use federal programs, properties, and resources to combat the crisis,

Track and report data on MMIP and human trafficking cases,

Consider issues related to the hiring and retention of law enforcement offices,

Coordinate Tribal-state-federal resources to combat MMIP and human trafficking offices on Indian lands, and

Increase information sharing with Tribal governments on violent crimes investigations and other prosecutions on Indian lands.

The Commission has the authority to hold hearings, gather testimony, and receive additional evidence and feedback from its members to develop recommendations to the Secretary of Interior and the Attorney General.

