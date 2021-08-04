Heirloom piano comes home to Rapid City's Halley family

Terry Tullis said his parents purchased the piano from the Halley family sometime after they moved to Rapid City in 1934. Edward was chairman of the Geology and Geological Engineering Department at the School of Mines. Meryl was a psychologist who taught some courses at the School of Mines and also did private counseling.

Terry and Al used the Steinway for their piano lessons when they were children in the 1950s. Ed played it occasionally. Terry also said he remembers the piano was tuned by William E. Snyder. A sticker still inside the piano notes that one of the times Snyder tuned the piano was Sept. 8, 1933, while the piano was still owned by the Halleys.

In July, in preparation for its trip back to Rapid City, Terry Tullis said the piano was appraised by the Avery Piano company in Providence R.I. The appraiser was surprised at the piano’s good condition 136 years after it was manufactured, with no rust on the strings or tuning pegs, and no cracks on the soundboard.

The piano is the latest chapter of Halley family history in the Black Hills. Seven generations of the family have lived here, according to Donna Halley Grover, daughter of Lois and James Halley IV.