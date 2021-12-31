Helena offense proves too much for Sabres

Despite playing a close game early, the Helena Bighorns began to pull away in the second period and earned a 6-3 victory over the Badlands Sabres on Friday at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena.

After a scoreless opening to the first period, the Bighorns got an advantage thanks to a Seth Stock slashing penalty, and Adam Harvey found the back of the net on assists from Gavyn Galloway and Taber Gutschick at 7:25.

Not to be outdone, the Sabres took advantage of a power play opportunity of their own at 11:09 when Carter Johnson scored an unassisted goal.

Less than three minutes later, Helena had an answer as Trace Taranto lit the lamp on an unassisted goal of his own at 13:56.

The Bighorns closed out the opening period with a 17-5 advantage in shot attempts, remained the aggressor in the second and eventually extended their lead to 3-1 on a Liam Bland goal at the 11:22 mark.

They kept that momentum going to close out the period with two more goals at 18:05 and 18:51.

The first came on another goal from Bland, followed by Harvey’s second goal of the matchup 46 seconds later.

Down 5-1 in the third period, the Sabres tried to make up some ground starting with a Carter Merritt goal at 2:57.

After Mason Martin cut the deficit to 5-3 at 15:07, Gavyn Galloway scored the final goal of the contest for Helena to seal the victory.

Badlands will look to bounce back when it hosts the Bighorns in a special New Year's Day game played at The Monument Ice Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 1 p.m.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0