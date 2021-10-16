Helena rolls past the Badlands Sabres

The Helena junior hockey team closed out a weekend series with Badlands with another big win as it cruised to an 8-1 victory over the Sabres on Saturday in Helena, Mont.
The Bighorns took an early lead and found the back of the net four times in the opening period, starting with a goal from Samuel Feamster five minutes into regulation.
Harlan Wojtusik added to the early advantage with a goal in the ninth minute and Eric Gibboney made it 3-0 with another at the 13:10 mark.
Liam Bland, on assists from Tylor Greene and Johnathan Peterson, closed out the scoring in the first period for Helena.
Greene scored a goal of his own for the Bighorns to make it 5-0 in the fourth minute of the second period and Gavyn Galloway scored another in the sixth.
Kael Delzer lit the lamp for the Sabres in the 10th minute on assists from Hunter Fischbach and Utin Lightning, but Helena answered less than two minutes later on a goal from Adam Harvey.
Eric Gibboney scored the final goal of the game for the Bighorns to close out the second period and the game was called due to concussion protocol before the start of the third.
Helena finished with 51 total shots, compared to just 17 for the Sabres.
Next up, Badlands (4-6) will host Helena Oct. 29 at the Roosevelt Park Ice Arena.
College Volleyball
Westminster drops BHSU in straight sets
The Westminster volleyball team picked up a straight set victory over Black Hills State Saturday evening in Salt Lake City, Utah.
The Griffins opened the match with a 25-20 win in the first set, took the second 25-17 and edged the Yellow Jackets 27-25 in the third.
Olivia Curtis led Westminster with 13 kills, Maya Hamaoka added 10 kills and Katie Cox finished with 21 assists.
Madison Hoopman paced BHSU with 11 kills, while Sierra Ward and Mariah Robinson chipped in with nine kills apiece.
Karly Marx led the Yellow Jackets in assists with 35.
Black Hills State (5-13 overall, 2-8 RMAC) will play at Western Colorado on Friday.
Mavericks shut out Hardrockers
Colorado Mesa won its 13th match of the season on Saturday as it shut out South Dakota Mines in straight sets in Grand Junction, Colo.
The Mavericks won the first set 25-17 and closed out the match with a pair of 25-14 sets.
Sydney Leffler led Mesa with 22 kills and Sabrina VanDeList finished with 36 assists.
Jacey Koethe paced Mines with eight kills, while Kiley Metzger had 11 assists and Addie Stanley finished with 11 digs.
South Dakota Mines (9-9 overall, 3-7 RMAC) will travel to Fort Lewis College on Friday.