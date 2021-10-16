Helena rolls past the Badlands Sabres

The Helena junior hockey team closed out a weekend series with Badlands with another big win as it cruised to an 8-1 victory over the Sabres on Saturday in Helena, Mont.

The Bighorns took an early lead and found the back of the net four times in the opening period, starting with a goal from Samuel Feamster five minutes into regulation.

Harlan Wojtusik added to the early advantage with a goal in the ninth minute and Eric Gibboney made it 3-0 with another at the 13:10 mark.

Liam Bland, on assists from Tylor Greene and Johnathan Peterson, closed out the scoring in the first period for Helena.

Greene scored a goal of his own for the Bighorns to make it 5-0 in the fourth minute of the second period and Gavyn Galloway scored another in the sixth.

Kael Delzer lit the lamp for the Sabres in the 10th minute on assists from Hunter Fischbach and Utin Lightning, but Helena answered less than two minutes later on a goal from Adam Harvey.

Eric Gibboney scored the final goal of the game for the Bighorns to close out the second period and the game was called due to concussion protocol before the start of the third.

Helena finished with 51 total shots, compared to just 17 for the Sabres.