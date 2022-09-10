Helena sweeps Sabres with Saturday shutout

The Helena Bighorns completed a two-game sweep with a 4-0 win over the Badlands Sabres on Saturday at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena.

The Bighorns (2-0) took 60 shots and held the Sabres (0-2) to just 11 in the contest.

Zach Broxterman suffered the loss in goal with 56 saves on 60 shots. Gabe Swanson earned the win in a complete game with 11 saves to record a clean sheet between the pipes.

Helena sent five players to the penalty box for 10 minutes and failed to convert on its only powerplay. Badlands sent three to the box in six minutes and failed to convert on three powerplays.

The Bighorns opened the game with a goal by Andrew Deskin on assists by Tyler Alldredge and Thomas Hollon to take a 1-0 lead at 3:07.

Logan Powers doubled the lead with a goal on assists by Dylan Cunningham and T.J. Norris at 12:39 to make it 2-0 in the first period.

Braden Cunningham scored the only goal of the second period on assists from Tyler Bloom and Padraic Whited at 18:04 to give the Bighorns a 3-0 lead.

Harlen Wojtusik scored the final Helena goal on an assist from Gavyn Lund at 6:12 in the third period to cap the 4-0 win.

Badlands returns to action in a two-game home set next weekend against the Yellowstone Quake. Puck drop for Game 1 is set for 7:05 p.m. Friday at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena.