Henne’s walk-off lifts Hardhats past Harrisburg

Against Tyson Kogel, Dylon Marsh gave the Hardhats hope when he reached on an infield error, with Harrison Good drawing a walk to put runners on first and second.

With two strikes, Henne, who had three of the team’s six hits, lifted a single to short right field that was enough for the speedy Marsh to score and set off the Post 22 celebration.

“If you look at those at-bats individually, they were pretty ugly,” Torve said. “Dylon battles and rolls one through the right side, Harrison walks and Ryker sticks his butt out and hits a flare to right field and we win the game. The bottom line was they were all competing out there. Ryker’s hit was with two strikes and he drives in the winning run. It was just fantastic.

“This is what Post 22 plays for every year. We’ve played two games and we have played two really good games. (Sunday) is another day. We have to do it again Sunday and that is what we expect to do.”

The win all started with Tillery on the mound, Torve said.