Herbert could add to rookie marks against Broncos

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Justin Herbert is on the verge of one of the best statistical years by a rookie quarterback in NFL history. Not bad for someone who didn't know how much he was going to play at the beginning of season.

The Los Angeles Chargers signal caller goes into Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos already with the most 300-yard passing games by a rookie. He has also tied Baker Mayfield's 2018 mark of 27 touchdown passes.

Herbert, the sixth overall pick in the April draft and third QB taken, is also 219 yards away from becoming the fourth rookie to throw for at least 4,000 yards. He would need 595 yards this week and in the Jan. 3 finale at Kansas City to overtake Andrew Luck's record of 4,374 yards in 2012.

"It would have been tough to imagine early on, especially not knowing when or if I'd play this year, " said Herbert about his record-setting season. "It's one of those things that (QB) coach (Pep) Hamilton and I talked about. He said I needed to be ready when and if the time came. So when it came around — and it was pretty quick turnaround — I felt pretty prepared to go in."