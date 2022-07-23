Hermosa pick-up man nearing his final rodeo with Days of '76 ahead

HERMOSA | There isn't a Fourth of July holiday that he can remember where he hasn't been at a rodeo.

For more than 30 years, it’s been because he’s been working them and before that it was tagging along with his parents who were at a rodeo.

Over the course of three decades, Hermosa rancher Tyler Robertson has traveled all across the country working as a pick-up man at some of the smallest to some of the largest rodeos around.

“We're the guy that when the whistle blows, we get the cowboy off the bucking horses and take care of the bucking horse — get them escorted back to the pens they need to be in,” Robertson said. “We're right there in the middle of the action all the time.”

But for Robertson, there is one that stands above the rest. The Days of ‘76.

“The atmosphere of the arena, because I remember when I first started, I think it was still the red and white chutes and everything was wood and all that and they've changed it around a lot,” he said. “It's just a cool atmosphere with the mountains behind it and the trees and it's always been a celebration.”

After 27 straight years of working the annual celebration in Deadwood, the 45-year-old wanted to make sure he got to be a part of the 100th anniversary.

While Robertson knew he wanted to work the 100th, he also knew that it is his time to retire.

“I just told myself years ago that I was gonna do this 'til I was the age of 45. I got a ranch to take care of. I've done it for 30 years now. It's been long enough,” he said. “Three years ago when they announced it was going to be the hundredth, I thought well that'd be the age I kind of wanted anyway so I had capped it at this day.”

While this will be his last Days of ‘76 rodeo, the longest individual rodeo he’s worked his entire career, Robertson’s final will be the Range Days Rodeo Aug. 22-24 at Central States Fairgrounds.

Growing up, Robertson was the youngest of Craig and Robin Robertson’s two children. He grew up on the family ranch and watched as his dad competed in rodeos and worked them as a pick-up man. His brother Justin, who competed, also worked as a pick-up man and is now a PRCA judge.

It was only natural Robertson was going to be involved in rodeos himself.

“My grandpa, he (was a pick-up man) back in the day too. He used to have some bucking bulls and bucking horses down here. So we've been involved in rodeo all our lives,” he said.

Craig Robertson said, just like how he started, it was a case of a father having a few bucking horses — and if you want to try them out somebody has to be the pick-up man.

“You might ride a few and get off and pick up a few,” Craig said. “My dad hardly ever got out of Custer County. He picked up Hermosa back in the early 60s. They just didn't travel as much back then.”

Craig said he worked as a pick-up man for 10-to-12 years after competing, but it’s nothing like how much Tyler has done.

Tyler said he does about 50 rodeos per year, but has done as many as 185 rodeos in a single year’s time.

“It's a lot but you know, that's throughout the whole year. (I) used to go to Houston, Texas and San Antonio and they're each 24 performances apiece,” Tyler said. “I leave on New Year's Eve and I wouldn't get back till early spring for calving for two or three months and I'd be gone in May again, you’re just gone back-and-forth all the time.”

While Tyler is on the road, his wife Tiffani helps out a lot both on the ranch and with the horses Tyler takes along with him on his travels.

Tiffani runs her own business, T-N-T Event & Marketing Management, that allows her to do a lot of work remotely so she can travel with Tyler when he’s at a rodeo.

Although Tyler hasn’t kept track of the number of miles he’s traveled, he said during that time he’s gone through three horse trailers and seven pickup trucks.

He’s also had his fair number of horses over the years too. Robertson said he’s unsure of an exact number, but it’s more than 50 with seven he currently uses.

Tyler said he works his horses in a good rotation between events to keep them fresh and to change things up on the horses.

“Tyler picked up a lot of horses that most people wouldn't,” Craig said. “Back in my day we called them pretty ‘broncy.’ They'd probably been in a dog food can if it hadn't been for him. Now some people call them ‘sketchy,’ they will buck a little bit, and that's how come he got them, nobody wanted them.”

When he was a teenager, Tyler competed in the saddle bronc regularly.

Craig said he was pretty good too. It was a combination of a broken leg and getting "too big" to compete in the sport that favors smaller riders that made Tyler focus on being a pickup man permanently.

“I had guys tell me when (Tyler) first started, when he started out pretty young, ‘He's gonna be really good at this because he is starting out really young,’” Craig said, never thinking Tyler’s career would go for this long or that he would go to as many rodeos as he has.

Over the course of the years, Tyler has worked everything from 4-H rodeos, bull bashes, ranch rodeos, South Dakota Rodeo Association rodeos, the National High School Rodeo finals, the Indian National Finals Rodeo and PRCA rodeos including 22 Badlands Circuit finals.

The one rodeo that has always eluded Robertson was the National Finals Rodeo.

That hasn’t stopped Robertson from being recognized by the competitors over the years, having been up multiple times for PRCA pick-up man of the year.

“I've been nominated a few times. And then I was an alternate for the NFR once,” he said. “I made the top six, top four numerous times, but I've always had a ranch too. I kind of can't be gone as much as some other guys can be.”

Robertson said he attributes a lot of his success to having good relationships with several of the stock contractors that provide the livestock for the competitions.

“I've been fortunate enough to work for Korkow (Rodeos) I think for 18 years. And then I've been with Burch (Rodeo Company) at the Range Days here since they've had that, I think since '99. I think this is my 23rd year doing that rodeo and they've been good to me,” Robertson said. “I just kind of got lucky in how it worked out.

“There's a lot of local family-owned roughstock owners. I worked for Chancey Wilson (Muddy Creek ProRodeo). I started out with him, and him and I have been best friends since — forever. So when he was still doing amateur rodeos, I started picking up for him for a lot of years. Just not a lot of (pick-up men) around when I first started.”

Being right in the middle of it all at a rodeo, Robertson considers himself fortunate that he really hasn’t seen too many severe injuries from rodeo competitors.

The most notable one was the injury of former state senator and gubernatorial candidate Billie Sutton who became paralyzed after being thrown into a chute wall while saddle bronc riding in Minot, North Dakota.

“I was sitting right there,” Robertson said. “I've seen guys get smashed way worse than that and come out of it — good. It was just a freak deal there and that’s the only rodeo I’ve been at where it was (a) career-ending (injury), was that one.”

Throughout his time working rodeos, Robertson said the participation and popularity of the sport goes through cycles of lots of competitors and fans to slower seasons.

Robertson isn't sure as to why but does think youth rodeo events, which appear to be more popular than ever, will keep stronger numbers during the slower years. He said rodeos have changed a lot over the years.

“It's all changed in the last 10 years from what it used to be,” he said. “It's a lot more different type people out there than it used to be, I guess you could say. Less people know more about rodeo than they used to, it seems like.

“But the crowds these last few years of crowds have been just amazing everywhere I've been, they're just huge. And people are wanting to get back out and do things.”

As Robertson is on his final rodeo tour of his career, he’s been really appreciative of his wife and parents who’ve tried to make it to as many of the rodeos as they can along with friends and neighbors who’ve helped out at the ranch while he’s been gone.

While the careers of many rodeo competitors are typically short, the impact of the sport is known to take a toll on the competitor’s body. While he’s not actually competing, Robertson said it’s definitely not a job without its fair share of bumps and bruises calling it a "catch 22."

While the competitors are only riding for eight seconds, he’s picking up 25 guys off those bucking horses and jumping onto him.

Tyler considers himself fortunate that he still feels pretty good after so long, his dad too. Although Craig says he maybe should’ve had some injuries looked at back then, which could’ve prevented some soreness in his later years.

After having spent every summer at a rodeo, Robertson said he’s planning on taking next year off to try some different things and spend more time working his cow operation at his ranch. Although he’s certain his wife, Tiffani, will have plenty for him to do even if he is “retired.”

Tyler also plans on something different for the Fourth of July, while his dad isn’t so sure.

“Maybe he won’t be able to stand it and go watch (a rodeo),” Craig said.