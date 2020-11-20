Hermosa's Hallie Hanssen wins barrel racing at Women’s Rodeo World Championship

‘It’s just a huge honor to win the event,” said Hanssen who along with husband, Lee, runs a horse breeding and training operation near Hermosa. “I’m so appreciative of what the WCRA did in putting the event together. It was supposed to be in Las Vegas and because of Covid they had to switch venues. For them to persevere and find another place to showcase the women in rodeo was special. I couldn’t be happier to be part of that organization and what they are doing for women in rodeo. Barrel racers have always been able to go to rodeos, but for the breakaway and the team ropers to have the chance to compete for that kind of money is really a big change for them.”