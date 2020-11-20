Hermosa's Hallie Hanssen wins barrel racing at Women’s Rodeo World Championship

When it comes to rodeo, world championship performances by South Dakota athletes is not particularly unique. Record books are liberally sprinkled with golf buckle winning efforts at virtually every level of competition by cowboys and cowgirls who call South Dakota home.
However, capturing a “first ever” world title is a special distinction.
Hallie Hanssen of Hermosa accomplished that feat this past weekend claiming the barrel racing gold buckle at the Women’s Rodeo World Championship in Ft. Worth, Texas, an event conducted by the World Champions Rodeo Alliance, a three-year-old organization that sponsors open rodeo events for all, amateur and professional.
‘It’s just a huge honor to win the event,” said Hanssen who along with husband, Lee, runs a horse breeding and training operation near Hermosa. “I’m so appreciative of what the WCRA did in putting the event together. It was supposed to be in Las Vegas and because of Covid they had to switch venues. For them to persevere and find another place to showcase the women in rodeo was special. I couldn’t be happier to be part of that organization and what they are doing for women in rodeo. Barrel racers have always been able to go to rodeos, but for the breakaway and the team ropers to have the chance to compete for that kind of money is really a big change for them.”
Having earned her spot in the championship as the season long point’s leader, Hanssen entered the week long title event confident that her partnership with eight-year old mare named Vida, a horse she had bred and trained, had the right stuff.
“I was just confident in how she had been working and how we had been meshing together all the time,” Hanssen said. “And I had great confidence in our ability to go out there and show what we could do.”
Exempted from early round competition by virtue of her top ranked season’s performance, Hanssen chose to sit out preliminary rounds choosing instead to focus on Thursday’s main event round from which the top six competitors would advance to the finals.
“I could have entered one of the pools I believe but I wanted to show up on Thursday without having too many runs on my horse,” Hanssen stated.
The strategy proved to be gold plated as Hanssen finished 4th out of the 24 main event qualifiers thereby earning a spot in Saturday’s championship round. And perhaps even more so in the finale as Hanssen and Vida won the winner-take all round (and a $60,000 paycheck) with a 14.735-second run easily outpacing the five other finalists.
“I wasn’t too concerned that there were faster times coming into the finals,” Hanssen said. “I think some of the horses that got into the finals hadn’t really been in a rodeo atmosphere like that before, and that’s an important factor in something like that. There were some horses that had been to the NFR and other big rodeos, but sometimes it just your turn and it just played out that way.”
A top-ranked season performance, a well thought out plan coming in, and remarkable consistency proved to be the winning formula.
“I was really happy with the last run. I could tell since I had run that horse so much that I knew it was a really good,” Hanssen said. “I was happy really happy with our performance and I really couldn’t have faulted her that night since she worked so good. Everyone who watches her says that she makes the same run every time which she does. She is just a very consistent horse and loves her job and that makes being her jockey a little bit easier.”
Hanssen wasn’t the only South Dakota women to turn in solid efforts at the Women’s Rodeo World Championship. Sawyer Gilbert (Buffalo), a South Dakota High School, Junior High, and Little Britches champions, progressed to the championship round in breakaway roping where she placed third. And the Engesser sisters, Taylor and Rickie, from Spearfish advanced through preliminary rounds before finished one spot out of the championship round in team roping.
All in all, a special week for Hallie Hanssen in particular and women’s rodeo in general Hanssen said.
“It very much was. Everyone was so happy and there was something special about it with everyone so grateful to be there and to have the chance to compete on that kind of stage and that type of money.”
Despite the win on a big stage and the prestige of being a world champion, Hanssen doesn’t plan to alter a lifestyle that she thoroughly enjoys, both and out of the rodeo area.
“I just like training and will always train though I might try to get into a few more rodeos once I see what they have with Covid. But my main focus is my training business and producing good horses and showcasing my horses in futurities and that’s what I will continue to do.”
