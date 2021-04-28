Hideaway Hills residents hold vigil on anniversary of sinkhole

Flowers, signs, flameless candles and stuffed animals lined a fence with a sign that read "Hideaway Hills Strong" on Tuesday in Blackhawk as Hideaway Hills residents gathered to remember the sink hole that changed their lives indefinitely one year ago to the day.

Lori Erickson Kiehn remembers having to evacuate from her home last year. Kiehn said she was on her way home from work when her fiancé was mowing the lawn and the "ground opened up behind him." Now, Kiehn and her fiancé are renting and living in a different location but still pay on their home in Hideaway Hills. "It's sad to be here amongst neighbors because we did, we lost our community," Kiehn said.

Kiehn, like many others, would like to see some resolution as "everybody right now is kind of stuck."

Residents Joe West and Julie West had planned on selling their house and traveling before the mine collapsed and have not been able to get a realtor to even look at it since. "One year later, still here in limbo," Julie said.

Resident Nicole Jensen said she feels a mix of emotions at this point. "Because nothing has been solved, half of us are angry and still sad," Jensen said. Resident Wendy Wagner added, "There's no acceptance right now, no one's going to accept this, it's disgusting."

