Hideaway Hills residents hold vigil on anniversary of sinkhole

Flowers, signs, flameless candles and stuffed animals lined a fence with a sign that read "Hideaway Hills Strong" on Tuesday in Blackhawk as Hideaway Hills residents gathered to remember the sink hole that changed their lives indefinitely one year ago to the day.
Lori Erickson Kiehn remembers having to evacuate from her home last year. Kiehn said she was on her way home from work when her fiancé was mowing the lawn and the "ground opened up behind him." Now, Kiehn and her fiancé are renting and living in a different location but still pay on their home in Hideaway Hills. "It's sad to be here amongst neighbors because we did, we lost our community," Kiehn said.
Kiehn, like many others, would like to see some resolution as "everybody right now is kind of stuck."
Residents Joe West and Julie West had planned on selling their house and traveling before the mine collapsed and have not been able to get a realtor to even look at it since. "One year later, still here in limbo," Julie said.
Resident Nicole Jensen said she feels a mix of emotions at this point. "Because nothing has been solved, half of us are angry and still sad," Jensen said. Resident Wendy Wagner added, "There's no acceptance right now, no one's going to accept this, it's disgusting."
Resident Sheri Stacy also wanted to sell her home just before the mine collapsed and then was unable to. "People's homes, I feel that's your livelihood you know," Stacy said. "It's just a sad thing."
A 40-by-50-foot sinkhole opened in the Hideaway Hills subdivision April 27, 2020 that lead to 15 families being displaced. Underneath the subdivision lay an at least 600-foot-long abandoned gypsum mine filled with holes from drilling and mining equipment. Other residents who live in the area moved
More than 117 Hideaway Hills residents filed a $75.5 million lawsuit against the state, county and developers in May 2020, although Meade County and former commissioners were removed from it in September.
A complaint filed in Meade County Court Oct. 30, 2020, argues that the state should compensate all Hideaway Hills residents from the South Dakota Cement Plant Trust since it mined underneath the neighborhood until 1993.
Montana Tech professor Mohammadhossein Sadeghiamirshahidi will conduct a geophysical study of the mine in May. The study is being paid for by the Fitzgerald Law Firm. During the 2021 legislative session, the State Senate rejected legislation that would have allowed victims of disasters to get low interest or no interest loans from the state housing authority.
The Northdale Sanitary District, which oversees water and sanitation for the Northdale and Hideaway Hills subdivisions, received a Department of Environment and Natural Resources loan award for $440,000 to re-route a sanitary sewer force main and terminate a section of the gravity flow collection in the East daisy Drive area. The district is expected to continue discussion on the loan at its May 8 meeting.