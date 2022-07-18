High Hawk to remain in jail pending murder trial per attorney agreement

Both Eugene Acorn High Hawk’s defense attorney and the government's federal prosecutor agreed Monday to continue the detainment of the man charged with the first-degree murder of 18-year-old Dominick Jealous of Him, of Wounded Knee.

Jealous of Him’s family found him in Wounded Knee Creek a day after his June 24 murder. He was beaten to death. High Hawk’s son, Spencer High Hawk, is also charged with first-degree murder.

Two U.S. Marshals escorted 59-year-old High Hawk from the Pennington County Jail into the Rapid City federal courtroom for a detention hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollman.

Prior to the judge arriving, High Hawk communicated with his lawyer, Alecia Fuller, by writing on a piece of paper. Jealous of Him’s family, who are related to High Hawk, said he had throat cancer, which rendered him unable to speak. This report is consistent with High Hawk’s choice of communication and hole in his throat.

The hearing was brief, lasting only one minute. The defense consenting to the detention order does not remove High Hawk’s right for he and his counsel to craft a pretrial release plan and present it to the judge at a later date, Wollman noted.

High Hawk is also charged with assault resulting in serious bodily injury and assault with a dangerous weapon for assaulting Jealous of Him’s friend, who was present the night of the murder and fled the scene with severe wounds. The Journal is not reporting the friend’s name, as it is redacted from court documents.

High Hawk is facing a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted on the murder charge. He was arrested in Pine Ridge for the charges on July 11. The federal court issued a warrant on July 6.

A jury trial is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 20, unless High Hawk reaches a plea agreement with the government by the Sept. 2 deadline. Spencer High Hawk is subject to the same deadline.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelsey Blair is prosecuting the case.