High risk, low frequency: Fire department trains for ice rescues

"Swimmer! Swimmer! Swimmer! Hold onto the ice shelf. Are you alone? Don't come to me. I'll come to you," a firefighter recited as he walked across the pond at Memorial Park in Rapid City carrying a backboard towards a hole in the ice where another firefighter wearing a yellow water suit and white helmet waited to be "rescued."

It's not everyday that someone falls through ice into frigid water and needs to be pulled out, but the Rapid City Fire Department wants to make sure each of its firefighters is equipped with the training necessary to help when someone is in a very cold and life-threatening situation. Over the course of three days this week, all of the department's firefighters will undergo the yearly training.

"It is rare, but what we do is we train for high risk, low frequency," said RCFD Training Section Chief Hunter Harlan. "This does happen, but it's not a very common thing at all, so we train hard for it."

The rescue method Harlan went over with RCFD's Station 3 and Station 1 on Wednesday is called line-tending, and he said it's fairly simple. Six people, called line-tenders, hold onto a line of rope, and a rescuer carries a backboard to the person in the water. The rescuer gets into the water with the person, helps them onto the board and then the six pull both people out.

The rescue is orchestrated by a secondary rescuer, who is tasked with making sure all the line-tenders are lined up and ready to take commands and that the rescuer is "suited up and ready to go."

"The nice thing is all of our equipment is — I hate to say the word simple because it does take experience to know how to use it — but once you get that experience, it's very quick. It's very simple to hook up and we always tell people if you can see 'em, you can get 'em. It's when they go underwater where we have problems," Harlan said.

In a case when someone does go underwater, it turns into a diving team operation, which the city-county water rescue team is trained on.

Throughout the training, Harlan stressed the importance of details. After a run-through of the line-tending rescue, he coached one firefighter to make sure he pointed the board in the direction he planned to place it in the water as he walked out onto the ice to save himself the trouble of having to reorient the board.

"Murphy can get a hold of you," he told the group at one point, warning that not everything goes as planned and to prepare for bad luck.

Harlan said there are a number of other tools that can be used in an ice rescue, such as a ladder. He showed the group how to inflate and use a raft in a rescue. The raft is meant to be used by two rescuers, and he showed the group how to maintain balance in the raft and to shift weight to allow the raft to be pulled back onto the ice once the person is retrieved.

"Just keeping it simple and quick works every bit as good as some of the specialty equipment," Harlan said.

The pond at Memorial Park and Rapid Creek are high-profile areas for water-rescue, Harlan told the trainees.

"I know it's happened here a handful of times, so prepare yourself. Get your mind right," he said.