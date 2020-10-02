High School Football Scores

High School Football
Friday's Scores
Aberdeen Roncalli 18, Groton Area 14
Beresford 28, Flandreau 21
Brandon Valley 41, Sioux Falls Lincoln 21
Britton-Hecla 32, Dakota Hills 13
Brookings 44, Mitchell 25
Burke 51, Corsica/Stickney 14
Canistota 58, Castlewood 7
Canton 27, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 2
Chester 41, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 26
Clark/Willow Lake 58, Waverly-South Shore 8
Colman-Egan 50, Estelline/Hendricks 0
Custer 40, Bennett County 0
Dakota Valley 16, Dell Rapids 14
Dell Rapids St. Mary 55, Centerville 14
Elk Point-Jefferson 36, Garretson 14
Gregory 20, Bon Homme 14
Hamlin 44, Florence/Henry 26
Hanson 58, Alcester-Hudson 24
Herreid/Selby Area 59, Avon 28
Hitchcock-Tulare 14, Colome 6
Howard 39, DeSmet 0
Ipswich/Edmunds Central 44, Great Plains Lutheran 0
Kadoka Area 38, Timber Lake 36
Lemmon/McIntosh 32, Harding County 16
O Gorman 31, Sioux Falls Washington 7
Parker 20, Deubrook 6
Pierre 35, Huron 13
Lead-Deadwood 28, Hot Springs 18
Platte-Geddes 48, Menno/Marion 8
Sioux Valley 30, McCook Central/Montrose 20
Sisseton 36, Redfield 8
St. Thomas More 54, Belle Fourche 7
Sully Buttes 28, North Border 14
Tea Area 54, Lennox 14
Tri-Valley 14, Sioux Falls Christian 7
Warner 34, Langford 20
West Central 35, Vermillion 19
Winner 52, Chamberlain 14
Wolsey-Wessington 36, Kimball/White Lake 10
Yankton 20, Sturgis Brown 3
