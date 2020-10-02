 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High School Football Scores
agate

High School Football Scores

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

High School Football

Friday's Scores

Aberdeen Roncalli 18, Groton Area 14

Beresford 28, Flandreau 21

Brandon Valley 41, Sioux Falls Lincoln 21

Britton-Hecla 32, Dakota Hills 13

Brookings 44, Mitchell 25

Burke 51, Corsica/Stickney 14

Canistota 58, Castlewood 7

Canton 27, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 2

Chester 41, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 26

Clark/Willow Lake 58, Waverly-South Shore 8

Colman-Egan 50, Estelline/Hendricks 0

Custer 40, Bennett County 0

Dakota Valley 16, Dell Rapids 14

Dell Rapids St. Mary 55, Centerville 14

Elk Point-Jefferson 36, Garretson 14

Gregory 20, Bon Homme 14

Hamlin 44, Florence/Henry 26

Hanson 58, Alcester-Hudson 24

Herreid/Selby Area 59, Avon 28

Hitchcock-Tulare 14, Colome 6

Howard 39, DeSmet 0

Ipswich/Edmunds Central 44, Great Plains Lutheran 0

Kadoka Area 38, Timber Lake 36

Lemmon/McIntosh 32, Harding County 16

O Gorman 31, Sioux Falls Washington 7

Parker 20, Deubrook 6

Pierre 35, Huron 13

Lead-Deadwood 28, Hot Springs 18

Platte-Geddes 48, Menno/Marion 8

Sioux Valley 30, McCook Central/Montrose 20

Sisseton 36, Redfield 8

St. Thomas More 54, Belle Fourche 7

Sully Buttes 28, North Border 14

Tea Area 54, Lennox 14

Tri-Valley 14, Sioux Falls Christian 7

Warner 34, Langford 20

West Central 35, Vermillion 19

Winner 52, Chamberlain 14

Wolsey-Wessington 36, Kimball/White Lake 10

Yankton 20, Sturgis Brown 3

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

See Trump's busy week before his Covid-19 diagnosis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News