High School Football Scores
High School Football Scores

High School Football

Friday's Scores

Brandon Valley 63, Harrisburg 27

Bridgewater-Emery 51, Beresford 0

Brookings 63, Spearfish 0

Burke 14, Alcester-Hudson 6

Canistota 40, Hanson 0

Canton 20, Sioux Falls Christian 19

Castlewood 63, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 8

Chester 22, Baltic 12

Clark/Willow Lake 46, Great Plains Lutheran 14

Colman-Egan 46, Deubrook 0

Corsica/Stickney 50, Gayville-Volin 10

Custer 30, Hot Springs 7

Dakota Hills 38, Estelline/Hendricks 6

Dupree def. Edgemont, forfeit

Elk Point-Jefferson 42, Flandreau 14

Faulkton 52, Potter County 20

Florence/Henry 42, Deuel 30

Gregory 36, Kimball/White Lake 29

Herreid/Selby Area 50, Northwestern 12

Huron 27, Tri-Valley 8

Ipswich/Edmunds Central 48, Sully Buttes 8

Kadoka Area 55, Hill City 6

Langford 64, Waverly-South Shore 14

Lemmon/McIntosh 80, Bison 16

Madison 38, Lennox 20

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 46, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 0

O Gorman 44, Aberdeen Central 12

Parker 66, Centerville 12

Philip 38, Lyman 28

Pierre 48, Mitchell 20

Platte-Geddes 41, Parkston 2

Scotland 12, Colome 0

Sioux Falls Lincoln 28, Sioux Falls Washington 20

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 55, Watertown 14

Sioux Valley 14, Garretson 3

Sisseton 52, Webster 8

St. Thomas More 52, Lead-Deadwood 0

Stanley County 6, Groton Area 0

Sturgis Brown 35, Belle Fourche 6

Tea Area 31, Milbank 15

Vermillion 48, Dakota Valley 7

Wall 34, New Underwood 6

Warner 39, Britton-Hecla 0

West Central 34, Dell Rapids 0

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 55, Aberdeen Roncalli 6

Yankton 42, Douglas 14

