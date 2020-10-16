High School Football Scores

High School Football
Friday's Scores
Brandon Valley 63, Harrisburg 27
Bridgewater-Emery 51, Beresford 0
Brookings 63, Spearfish 0
Burke 14, Alcester-Hudson 6
Canistota 40, Hanson 0
Canton 20, Sioux Falls Christian 19
Castlewood 63, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 8
Chester 22, Baltic 12
Clark/Willow Lake 46, Great Plains Lutheran 14
Colman-Egan 46, Deubrook 0
Corsica/Stickney 50, Gayville-Volin 10
Custer 30, Hot Springs 7
Dakota Hills 38, Estelline/Hendricks 6
Dupree def. Edgemont, forfeit
Elk Point-Jefferson 42, Flandreau 14
Faulkton 52, Potter County 20
Florence/Henry 42, Deuel 30
Gregory 36, Kimball/White Lake 29
Herreid/Selby Area 50, Northwestern 12
Huron 27, Tri-Valley 8
Ipswich/Edmunds Central 48, Sully Buttes 8
Kadoka Area 55, Hill City 6
Langford 64, Waverly-South Shore 14
Lemmon/McIntosh 80, Bison 16
Madison 38, Lennox 20
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 46, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 0
O Gorman 44, Aberdeen Central 12
Parker 66, Centerville 12
Philip 38, Lyman 28
Pierre 48, Mitchell 20
Platte-Geddes 41, Parkston 2
Scotland 12, Colome 0
Sioux Falls Lincoln 28, Sioux Falls Washington 20
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 55, Watertown 14
Sioux Valley 14, Garretson 3
Sisseton 52, Webster 8
St. Thomas More 52, Lead-Deadwood 0
Stanley County 6, Groton Area 0
Sturgis Brown 35, Belle Fourche 6
Tea Area 31, Milbank 15
Vermillion 48, Dakota Valley 7
Wall 34, New Underwood 6
Warner 39, Britton-Hecla 0
West Central 34, Dell Rapids 0
Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 55, Aberdeen Roncalli 6
Yankton 42, Douglas 14
