High School Playoffs
agate alert

High School Playoffs

  Updated
kadoka-football-7.jpg

Kadoka Area's Tyus Williams runs with the football after a pass reception earlier this season against Wall.

 Siandhara Bonnet, Journal staff

High School Football

State Semifinal Playoffs

All Times Mountain

Friday

Class 11AAA

No. 5 Harrisburg at No. 1 Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 5 p.m.

No. 3 Sioux Falls Lincoln at No. 2 Brandon Valley, 5 p.m.

Class 11AA

No. 5 Huron at No. 1 Brookings, 6 p.m.

No. 3 Pierre at No. 2 Yankton, 6 p.m.

Class 11A

No. 5 Madison at No. 1 Tea Area, 6 p.m.

No. 3 West Central at No. 2 Canton, 6 p.m.

Class 11B

No. 4 Sioux Valley at No. 1 Winner, 6 p.m.

No. 3 Mobridge-Pollock at No. 2 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan, 5 p.m.

9AA

No. 4 Platte-Geddes at No. 1 Viborg-Hurley, 6 p.m.

No. 3 Lemmon/McIntosh at No. 2 Hamlin, 6 p.m.

9A

No. 4 Canistota/Freeman at No. 1 Howard, 6 p.m.

No. 3 Warner at No. 2 Wall, 5:30 p.m.

9B

No. 5 Dell Rapids St. Mary at No. 1 Kadoka Area, 5:30 p.m.

No. 3 Wolsey-Wessington at No. 2 Herreid/Selby Area, 5 p.m.

richard.anderson@rapidcityjournal.com

