High School Playoffs

High School Football
State Semifinal Playoffs
All Times Mountain
Friday
Class 11AAA
No. 5 Harrisburg at No. 1 Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 5 p.m.
No. 3 Sioux Falls Lincoln at No. 2 Brandon Valley, 5 p.m.
Class 11AA
No. 5 Huron at No. 1 Brookings, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Pierre at No. 2 Yankton, 6 p.m.
Class 11A
No. 5 Madison at No. 1 Tea Area, 6 p.m.
No. 3 West Central at No. 2 Canton, 6 p.m.
Class 11B
No. 4 Sioux Valley at No. 1 Winner, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Mobridge-Pollock at No. 2 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan, 5 p.m.
9AA
No. 4 Platte-Geddes at No. 1 Viborg-Hurley, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Lemmon/McIntosh at No. 2 Hamlin, 6 p.m.
9A
No. 4 Canistota/Freeman at No. 1 Howard, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Warner at No. 2 Wall, 5:30 p.m.
9B
No. 5 Dell Rapids St. Mary at No. 1 Kadoka Area, 5:30 p.m.
No. 3 Wolsey-Wessington at No. 2 Herreid/Selby Area, 5 p.m.
