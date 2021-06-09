 Skip to main content
High School Rodeo Results

High School Rodeo Results

Cooper Filipek 1.jpg

Cooper Filipek of Rapid City Central, is shown competing last February at the Wrangler 20X High School Rodeo held at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. Filipek won both go-arounds last weekend in the bareback conception at the Wall Regional rodeo.

 Journal file photo

Rodeo

June 4-5

Wall Regional

First Rodeo

Bareback

1. Cooper Filipek, RC Central, 69; Kashton Ford, Sturgis Brown, 65; Teigen Robertson, New Underwood, 61

Barrel Racing

1. Landry Haugen, Sturgis Brown, 16.725; Jonnie Anders, Wall, 16.767; T Merrill, Wall, 16.782; Shania Larive, Sturgis Brown, 17.069 ; Tessa Caspers, New Underwood, 17.100

Breakaway Roping

1. Shelby Derner, New Underwood, 2.92; Landry Haugen, Sturgis Brown, 3.06; Sierra Hilgenkamp, Wall, 3.08; Kylene Baker, Hot Springs, 3.39; Addison Kritenbrink, Custer, 3.44

Bull Riding

1. Jestyn Woodward, Custer, 72; Koyer Kelly, Sturgis Brown, 42

Boys' Cutting

1. Cedar Gabriel, Philip 70; Caden Stoddard, Kadoka 69; Carter Fortune, Wall 68; Colter Meeks, Hay Springs 67; Jakob Long, Faith 66

Goat Tying

1. T Merrill Wall, 7.79; Acelyn Brink, Harding Co 8.11; Isabel Risse, Bennett Co 8.39; Allison Clemetson, Hill City 9.05; Piper Cordes ,Wall 9.05

Girls' Cutting

1. Elizabeth Haiar, RC Stevens 72; Jessica Woodward, Custer 70; Sidney Peterson Sturgis Brown, 69; Allison Clemetson, Hill City 68; Sophia Meyer, St Thomas More 67

Pole Bending

1. Tessa Caspers, New Underwood 21.119; Landry Haugen, Sturgis Brown 21.234; Camri Elshere, Wall 21.874; Jessica Woodward, Custer 21.919; T Merrill Wall, 22.278

Reined Cow Horse

1. Cadell Brunsch, Hay Springs 147.0; Landry Haugen, Sturgis Brown 145.5; Elizabeth Haiar, RC Stevens 144.0; Jean Hart, Sturgis Brown 139.5; Garrett Glines, Chadron 136.5

Saddle Bronc

1. Talon Elshere, Sturgis Brown 69; Traylin Martin, Sturgis Brown 68; Jackson Ford, Sturgis Brown 63

Steer Wrestling

1. Jackson Ford, Sturgis Brown 6.35; Tegun Spring, Wall 7.72; Bridger Amiotte, Wall 7.73; Talon Elshere, Sturgis Brown 8.70; Teigen Robertson, New Underwood 9.13

Team Roping

1. Gabe Glines, Chadron and Jade Byrne, Bennett Co 7.44; Garrett Glines, Chadron and Trevor Hartshorn, Custer 8.57; Talon Elshere, Sturgis Brown and Thayne Elshere, Sturgis Brown 9.31; Jaxon Hauk, Wall and Cedar Gabriel, Philip 9.72; Sierra Hilgenkamp, Wall 10.07 and Matthew Heathershaw, Wall 10.07

Tie Down Roping

1. Cade Hammerstrom, New Underwood 10.76; Rio Nutter, RC Central 11.89; Garrett Brewer, New Underwood 12.63; Gabe Glines, Chadron 13.02; Tegan Fite, Custer 15.71

Second Rodeo

Bareback Riding

1. Cooper Filipek, RC Central 72; Kashton Ford, Sturgis Brown 66; Jhett Knight, Red Cloud 65; Kade Montague, New Underwood 61; Teigen Robertson, New Underwood 60

 Barrel Racing

1. Landry Haugen, Sturgis Brown 16.424; Piper Cordes, Wall 16.451; Jonnie Anders, Wall 16.798; Shania Larive, Sturgis Brown 16.996; Presley Johnson, Sturgis Brown 17.030

Breakaway Roping

1. Piper Cordes, Wall 2.22; Jaycie West, New Underwood 2.91; Sierra Hilgenkamp, Wall 3.20; Samantha Hubert, New Underwood 3.58; Laney Fanning, Bennett Co 4.00

Bull Riding

1. Tack Tines, Wall 67.000; Thayne Elshere, Sturgis Brown 65.000; Gabe Glines, Chadron 62.000

Boys' Cutting

1. Caden Stoddard, Kadoka 70; Carter Fortune, Wall 69; Jakob Long, Faith 68; Cedar Gabriel, Philip 67; Colter Meeks, Hay Springs 65; Gus Wilson, Bennett Co 63

Goat Tying

1. Isabel Risse, Bennett Co 7.56; Piper Cordes, Wall 8.03; Camri Elshere, Wall 8.52; Acelyn Brink, Harding Co 8.71; Landry Haugen, Sturgis Brown 8.87

Girls' Cutting

1. Sophia Meyer, St Thomas More 72; Landry Haugen, Sturgis Brown 71.5; Elizabeth Haiar, RC Stevens 71; Sidney Peterson, Sturgis Brown 69; Taylor Price Sturgis Brown, 68; Allison Clemetson, Hill City 6; Jessica Woodwar,d Custer 67; Ember Gabriel, Philip 64

 Pole Bending

1. Sidney Peterson, Sturgis Brown 21.803; Piper Cordes, Wall 21.871; T Merrill, Wall 21.940; Mica Rypkema, RC Central 22.209; Allison Clemetson, Hill City 22.366

Reined Cow Horse

1. Cadell Brunsch, Hay Springs 144.50; Jean Hart, Sturgis Brown 141.00; Garrett Glines,  Chadron 139.00; Landry Haugen, Sturgis Brown 135.50; Elizabeth Haiar, RC Stevens 134.00

 Saddle Bronc

1. Talon Elshere, Sturgis Brown 74; Ridge Ward, Bennett Co 72; Thayne Elshere, Sturgis Brown 67; Traylin Martin, Sturgis Brown 65; Garrett Varilek, St Thomas More 61

Steer Wrestling

1. Rio Nutter, RC Central 5.13; Tegun Spring ,Wall 6.01; Quinn Moon, Wall 15.29; Eastan West, New Underwood 16.88; Bridger Amiotte, Wall 17.35; Talon Elshere, Sturgis Brown 18.11

Team Roping

1. Tegan Fite, Custer and Rio Nutter, RC Central 7.53; Kaitlin Gerard Edgemont, and Traylin Martin, Sturgis Brown 8.96; Blair Blasius, Wall and Ryan Koupal, home school 16.50; Caden Stoddard, Kadoka and Eastan West, New Underwood 18.78; Garrett Glines, Chadron and Trevor Hartshorn, Custer 21.57

Tie Down Roping

1. Rio Nutter, RC Central 10.02; Tegan Fit,e Custer 10.96; Garrett Brewer, New Underwood 11.50; Stran Williams, Wall 12.79; Cade Hammerstrom, New Underwood 13.08

Buffalo Regional

1st go

Bareback riding

1. Colton Shelley, Nisland 67.0; 2. Reece Reder, Fruitdale 66.0; 3. Cayden Wolfe, Belle Fourche 62.0

Barrel racing

1. Jaysee Jones ,Howes 17.405; 2. Claire Verhulst, Reva 17.680; 3. Shyanne Howell Belle Fourche, 17.849; 4. Kenley Day, Meadow 18.214; 5. Jasmyn jensen Belle Fourche, 18.270; 6. Cassidy Schuelke, Opal 18.402 ; 7. Kylee Crago, Belle Fourche 18.4

Breakaway roping

1. Charlie Henwood, Belle Fourche 2.180 ; 2. Hadley Pihl, Buffalo 3.400 ; 3. Shaine Weishaar, Belle Fourche 3.910 ; 4. Brylee Grubb, Spearfish 4.150 ; 5. Mataya Ward, Fruitdale 4.190

Bull riding

1. Dangelo Garduna, Felle fourche 58.0

Boys’ cutting

1. Trey Fuller, Faith 69.0

Goat tying

1. Kayden Steele, Newell 7.420 ; 2. Brylee Grubb, Spearfish 7.590 ; 3. Skylar Vig Faith, 8.280 ; 4. Macy Schiley Meadow, 8.430; 5. Mataya Ward, Fruitdale 8.480 ;

Girls' Cutting

1. Chloe Crago, Belle Fourche 73.0 ; 2. Mataya Ward, Fruitdale 71.0 ; 3. Skyler Nation, Buffalo 70.0 ; 4. Jaysee Jones, Howes 69.5 ; 5. Kimberly Johnson, Mud Butte 65.5

Reined cow horse

1. Abby Fox Redig, 141.0 ; 2. Dawson Kautzman, Capitol, MT 141.0 ; 3. Mataya Ward, Fruitdale 134.0 ; 4. Trey Fuller, Faith 127.5 ; 5. Kimberly Johnson, Mud Butte 118.5

Saddle Bronc

1. Toarin Humble, Faith 61.0 ; 2. Cade Costello, Newell 56.0 ; 3. Lanny Brooks, Faith 56.0 ; 4. Brextin Garza-Clarkson, Belle FourchE 29.0

Steer Wrestling

1. Cayden Floyd, Buffalo 5.820 ; 2. Grey Gilbert, Buffalo 6.030 ; 3. Gage Gilbert, Camp Crook 7.960 ; 4. Cody Barnett, Buffalo 8.790 ; 5. Tayson Jones, Howes 11.860

Team Roping

1. Layne Palmer/Treg Thorstenson Kadoka ,15.330 2. Cayden Floyd/Dawson Kautzman ,Buffalo 15.600 3. Cassidy Schuelke/Brayden Price, Opal 15.870 4. Jadon Jensen/Jess Harper, Belle Fourche 18.670 5. Anika Main/Buddy Howie, Belle Fourche 30.550

Tiedown

1. Cayden Floyd ,Buffalo 12.650; 2. Brayden Price, Red Owl 12.670 ; 3. Rope Roghair, Isabel 13.750 ; 4. Lan Fuhrer, Belle Fourche 14.340 ; 5. Rance Bowden, Belle Fourche 15.510

2nd Go

Bareback Riding

1. Reece Reder, Fruitdale 51.0

Barrel Racing

1. Jasmyn Jensen, Belle Fourche 18.025; 2. Claire Verhulst, Reva 18.049; 3. Taylor Gaer, Newell 18.165; 4. Shaine Weishaar, Belle Fourche 18.331; 5. Cassidy Schuelke, Opal 18.384

Breakaway Roping

1. Madison Brooks, Faith 3.630; 2. Jaysee Jones Howes, 4.000; 3. Mataya Ward Fruitdale, 4.070; 4. Chloe Crago, Belle Fourche 4.260; 5. Anika Main, Belle Fourche 4.870; 6. Shada Selby, Ridgeview 15.310

Goat Tying

Brylee Grubb, Spearfish 7.500; 2. Jaysee Jones, Howes 7.860; 3. Skylar Vig Faith, 8.150; 4. Macy Schiley, Meadow 8.720; 5. Mataya Ward, Fruitdale 8.820

Girls' Cutting

Macy Schiley, Meadow 72.0; 2. Chloe Crago, Belle Fourche 71.5; 3. Dryeann Schuelke, Mud Butte 71.0; 4. Skyler Nation, Buffalo 69.0; 5. Mataya Ward, Fruitdale 68.0

Pole Bending

1. Brylee Grubb, Spearfish 21.237; 2. Shaylie Holben, Spearfish 21.397; 3. Shyanne Howell, Belle Fourche 21.412; 4. Karlin Teigen, Camp Crook 21.590; 5. Kenley Day, Meadow 21.999

Reined Cow Horse

1. Mataya Ward Fruitdale, 137.5; 2. Rance Bowden, Belle Fourche 135.2; 3. Dawson Kautzman, Capitol, 134.0; 4. Trey Fulle,r Faith 123.0; 5. Skyler Nation, Buffalo 118.5.

Saddle Bronc Riding

Cade Costello, Newell 70.0

Steer Wrestling

1. Cayden Floyd, Buffalo 5.580; 2. Tayson Jones, Howes 6.440; 3. Dawson Kautzman, Capitol, MT 9.390

Team Roping

1. Sage Burress/Rope Roghair Isabe,l 9.450; 2. Layne Palmer/Treg Thorstenson Kadoka, 10.050; 3. Lan Fuhrer/Rance Bowden, Belle Fourche; 10.850; 4. Brylee Grubb/Josh Womack, Spearfish 13.320; 5. Jaysee Jones/Tristan Kennedy, Howes 23.650.

Tiedown

1. Grey Gilbert, Buffalo 11.920; 2. Dawson Kautzman, Capitol, MT 12.400; 3. Jess Harper, Faith 13.060; 4. Cayden Floyd, Buffalo 13.260; 5. Braden Routier, Buffalo 15.230

