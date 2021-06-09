High School Rodeo Results

Rodeo
June 4-5
Wall Regional
First Rodeo
Bareback
1. Cooper Filipek, RC Central, 69; Kashton Ford, Sturgis Brown, 65; Teigen Robertson, New Underwood, 61
Barrel Racing
1. Landry Haugen, Sturgis Brown, 16.725; Jonnie Anders, Wall, 16.767; T Merrill, Wall, 16.782; Shania Larive, Sturgis Brown, 17.069 ; Tessa Caspers, New Underwood, 17.100
Breakaway Roping
1. Shelby Derner, New Underwood, 2.92; Landry Haugen, Sturgis Brown, 3.06; Sierra Hilgenkamp, Wall, 3.08; Kylene Baker, Hot Springs, 3.39; Addison Kritenbrink, Custer, 3.44
Bull Riding
1. Jestyn Woodward, Custer, 72; Koyer Kelly, Sturgis Brown, 42
Boys' Cutting
1. Cedar Gabriel, Philip 70; Caden Stoddard, Kadoka 69; Carter Fortune, Wall 68; Colter Meeks, Hay Springs 67; Jakob Long, Faith 66
Goat Tying
1. T Merrill Wall, 7.79; Acelyn Brink, Harding Co 8.11; Isabel Risse, Bennett Co 8.39; Allison Clemetson, Hill City 9.05; Piper Cordes ,Wall 9.05
Girls' Cutting
1. Elizabeth Haiar, RC Stevens 72; Jessica Woodward, Custer 70; Sidney Peterson Sturgis Brown, 69; Allison Clemetson, Hill City 68; Sophia Meyer, St Thomas More 67
Pole Bending
1. Tessa Caspers, New Underwood 21.119; Landry Haugen, Sturgis Brown 21.234; Camri Elshere, Wall 21.874; Jessica Woodward, Custer 21.919; T Merrill Wall, 22.278
Reined Cow Horse
1. Cadell Brunsch, Hay Springs 147.0; Landry Haugen, Sturgis Brown 145.5; Elizabeth Haiar, RC Stevens 144.0; Jean Hart, Sturgis Brown 139.5; Garrett Glines, Chadron 136.5
Saddle Bronc
1. Talon Elshere, Sturgis Brown 69; Traylin Martin, Sturgis Brown 68; Jackson Ford, Sturgis Brown 63
Steer Wrestling
1. Jackson Ford, Sturgis Brown 6.35; Tegun Spring, Wall 7.72; Bridger Amiotte, Wall 7.73; Talon Elshere, Sturgis Brown 8.70; Teigen Robertson, New Underwood 9.13
Team Roping
1. Gabe Glines, Chadron and Jade Byrne, Bennett Co 7.44; Garrett Glines, Chadron and Trevor Hartshorn, Custer 8.57; Talon Elshere, Sturgis Brown and Thayne Elshere, Sturgis Brown 9.31; Jaxon Hauk, Wall and Cedar Gabriel, Philip 9.72; Sierra Hilgenkamp, Wall 10.07 and Matthew Heathershaw, Wall 10.07
Tie Down Roping
1. Cade Hammerstrom, New Underwood 10.76; Rio Nutter, RC Central 11.89; Garrett Brewer, New Underwood 12.63; Gabe Glines, Chadron 13.02; Tegan Fite, Custer 15.71
Second Rodeo
Bareback Riding
1. Cooper Filipek, RC Central 72; Kashton Ford, Sturgis Brown 66; Jhett Knight, Red Cloud 65; Kade Montague, New Underwood 61; Teigen Robertson, New Underwood 60
Barrel Racing
1. Landry Haugen, Sturgis Brown 16.424; Piper Cordes, Wall 16.451; Jonnie Anders, Wall 16.798; Shania Larive, Sturgis Brown 16.996; Presley Johnson, Sturgis Brown 17.030
Breakaway Roping
1. Piper Cordes, Wall 2.22; Jaycie West, New Underwood 2.91; Sierra Hilgenkamp, Wall 3.20; Samantha Hubert, New Underwood 3.58; Laney Fanning, Bennett Co 4.00
Bull Riding
1. Tack Tines, Wall 67.000; Thayne Elshere, Sturgis Brown 65.000; Gabe Glines, Chadron 62.000
Boys' Cutting
1. Caden Stoddard, Kadoka 70; Carter Fortune, Wall 69; Jakob Long, Faith 68; Cedar Gabriel, Philip 67; Colter Meeks, Hay Springs 65; Gus Wilson, Bennett Co 63
Goat Tying
1. Isabel Risse, Bennett Co 7.56; Piper Cordes, Wall 8.03; Camri Elshere, Wall 8.52; Acelyn Brink, Harding Co 8.71; Landry Haugen, Sturgis Brown 8.87
Girls' Cutting
1. Sophia Meyer, St Thomas More 72; Landry Haugen, Sturgis Brown 71.5; Elizabeth Haiar, RC Stevens 71; Sidney Peterson, Sturgis Brown 69; Taylor Price Sturgis Brown, 68; Allison Clemetson, Hill City 6; Jessica Woodwar,d Custer 67; Ember Gabriel, Philip 64
Pole Bending
1. Sidney Peterson, Sturgis Brown 21.803; Piper Cordes, Wall 21.871; T Merrill, Wall 21.940; Mica Rypkema, RC Central 22.209; Allison Clemetson, Hill City 22.366
Reined Cow Horse
1. Cadell Brunsch, Hay Springs 144.50; Jean Hart, Sturgis Brown 141.00; Garrett Glines, Chadron 139.00; Landry Haugen, Sturgis Brown 135.50; Elizabeth Haiar, RC Stevens 134.00
Saddle Bronc
1. Talon Elshere, Sturgis Brown 74; Ridge Ward, Bennett Co 72; Thayne Elshere, Sturgis Brown 67; Traylin Martin, Sturgis Brown 65; Garrett Varilek, St Thomas More 61
Steer Wrestling
1. Rio Nutter, RC Central 5.13; Tegun Spring ,Wall 6.01; Quinn Moon, Wall 15.29; Eastan West, New Underwood 16.88; Bridger Amiotte, Wall 17.35; Talon Elshere, Sturgis Brown 18.11
Team Roping
1. Tegan Fite, Custer and Rio Nutter, RC Central 7.53; Kaitlin Gerard Edgemont, and Traylin Martin, Sturgis Brown 8.96; Blair Blasius, Wall and Ryan Koupal, home school 16.50; Caden Stoddard, Kadoka and Eastan West, New Underwood 18.78; Garrett Glines, Chadron and Trevor Hartshorn, Custer 21.57
Tie Down Roping
1. Rio Nutter, RC Central 10.02; Tegan Fit,e Custer 10.96; Garrett Brewer, New Underwood 11.50; Stran Williams, Wall 12.79; Cade Hammerstrom, New Underwood 13.08
Buffalo Regional
1st go
Bareback riding
1. Colton Shelley, Nisland 67.0; 2. Reece Reder, Fruitdale 66.0; 3. Cayden Wolfe, Belle Fourche 62.0
Barrel racing
1. Jaysee Jones ,Howes 17.405; 2. Claire Verhulst, Reva 17.680; 3. Shyanne Howell Belle Fourche, 17.849; 4. Kenley Day, Meadow 18.214; 5. Jasmyn jensen Belle Fourche, 18.270; 6. Cassidy Schuelke, Opal 18.402 ; 7. Kylee Crago, Belle Fourche 18.4
Breakaway roping
1. Charlie Henwood, Belle Fourche 2.180 ; 2. Hadley Pihl, Buffalo 3.400 ; 3. Shaine Weishaar, Belle Fourche 3.910 ; 4. Brylee Grubb, Spearfish 4.150 ; 5. Mataya Ward, Fruitdale 4.190
Bull riding
1. Dangelo Garduna, Felle fourche 58.0
Boys’ cutting
1. Trey Fuller, Faith 69.0
Goat tying
1. Kayden Steele, Newell 7.420 ; 2. Brylee Grubb, Spearfish 7.590 ; 3. Skylar Vig Faith, 8.280 ; 4. Macy Schiley Meadow, 8.430; 5. Mataya Ward, Fruitdale 8.480 ;
Girls' Cutting
1. Chloe Crago, Belle Fourche 73.0 ; 2. Mataya Ward, Fruitdale 71.0 ; 3. Skyler Nation, Buffalo 70.0 ; 4. Jaysee Jones, Howes 69.5 ; 5. Kimberly Johnson, Mud Butte 65.5
Reined cow horse
1. Abby Fox Redig, 141.0 ; 2. Dawson Kautzman, Capitol, MT 141.0 ; 3. Mataya Ward, Fruitdale 134.0 ; 4. Trey Fuller, Faith 127.5 ; 5. Kimberly Johnson, Mud Butte 118.5
Saddle Bronc
1. Toarin Humble, Faith 61.0 ; 2. Cade Costello, Newell 56.0 ; 3. Lanny Brooks, Faith 56.0 ; 4. Brextin Garza-Clarkson, Belle FourchE 29.0
Steer Wrestling
1. Cayden Floyd, Buffalo 5.820 ; 2. Grey Gilbert, Buffalo 6.030 ; 3. Gage Gilbert, Camp Crook 7.960 ; 4. Cody Barnett, Buffalo 8.790 ; 5. Tayson Jones, Howes 11.860
Team Roping
1. Layne Palmer/Treg Thorstenson Kadoka ,15.330 2. Cayden Floyd/Dawson Kautzman ,Buffalo 15.600 3. Cassidy Schuelke/Brayden Price, Opal 15.870 4. Jadon Jensen/Jess Harper, Belle Fourche 18.670 5. Anika Main/Buddy Howie, Belle Fourche 30.550
Tiedown
1. Cayden Floyd ,Buffalo 12.650; 2. Brayden Price, Red Owl 12.670 ; 3. Rope Roghair, Isabel 13.750 ; 4. Lan Fuhrer, Belle Fourche 14.340 ; 5. Rance Bowden, Belle Fourche 15.510
2nd Go
Bareback Riding
1. Reece Reder, Fruitdale 51.0
Barrel Racing
1. Jasmyn Jensen, Belle Fourche 18.025; 2. Claire Verhulst, Reva 18.049; 3. Taylor Gaer, Newell 18.165; 4. Shaine Weishaar, Belle Fourche 18.331; 5. Cassidy Schuelke, Opal 18.384
Breakaway Roping
1. Madison Brooks, Faith 3.630; 2. Jaysee Jones Howes, 4.000; 3. Mataya Ward Fruitdale, 4.070; 4. Chloe Crago, Belle Fourche 4.260; 5. Anika Main, Belle Fourche 4.870; 6. Shada Selby, Ridgeview 15.310
Goat Tying
Brylee Grubb, Spearfish 7.500; 2. Jaysee Jones, Howes 7.860; 3. Skylar Vig Faith, 8.150; 4. Macy Schiley, Meadow 8.720; 5. Mataya Ward, Fruitdale 8.820
Girls' Cutting
Macy Schiley, Meadow 72.0; 2. Chloe Crago, Belle Fourche 71.5; 3. Dryeann Schuelke, Mud Butte 71.0; 4. Skyler Nation, Buffalo 69.0; 5. Mataya Ward, Fruitdale 68.0
Pole Bending
1. Brylee Grubb, Spearfish 21.237; 2. Shaylie Holben, Spearfish 21.397; 3. Shyanne Howell, Belle Fourche 21.412; 4. Karlin Teigen, Camp Crook 21.590; 5. Kenley Day, Meadow 21.999
Reined Cow Horse
1. Mataya Ward Fruitdale, 137.5; 2. Rance Bowden, Belle Fourche 135.2; 3. Dawson Kautzman, Capitol, 134.0; 4. Trey Fulle,r Faith 123.0; 5. Skyler Nation, Buffalo 118.5.
Saddle Bronc Riding
Cade Costello, Newell 70.0
Steer Wrestling
1. Cayden Floyd, Buffalo 5.580; 2. Tayson Jones, Howes 6.440; 3. Dawson Kautzman, Capitol, MT 9.390
Team Roping
1. Sage Burress/Rope Roghair Isabe,l 9.450; 2. Layne Palmer/Treg Thorstenson Kadoka, 10.050; 3. Lan Fuhrer/Rance Bowden, Belle Fourche; 10.850; 4. Brylee Grubb/Josh Womack, Spearfish 13.320; 5. Jaysee Jones/Tristan Kennedy, Howes 23.650.
Tiedown
1. Grey Gilbert, Buffalo 11.920; 2. Dawson Kautzman, Capitol, MT 12.400; 3. Jess Harper, Faith 13.060; 4. Cayden Floyd, Buffalo 13.260; 5. Braden Routier, Buffalo 15.230