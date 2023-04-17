On April 20, South Dakota Mines will host high school students taking part in the annual international IceCube Masterclass.

During the workshop, students will get a chance to work with the a dataset measured by the international IceCube Neutrino Observatory at the geographic South Pole.

South Dakota Mines Professor Xinhua Bai, Ph.D., and Assistant Professor Matthias Plum, Ph.D., are astrophysicists who help lead a unique project with IceCube that utilizes the immense dataset measured by the world's largest neutrino observatory. Mines faculty and fellow researchers from around the world combine the signals in multiple detectors from outer-space to paint the most-clear picture possible of our universe.

High school students from across the region who take part in the IceCube Masterclass will dive into the experiment’s data and learn how to “fish” for unique signals generated by phenomena coming in from outer space; they will also compare the real data with Monte Carlo simulations to gain a better understanding of how scientists catch these cosmic messengers.

Andrew Smith, Ph.D., teaches physics at Stevens High School in Rapid City and has sent his students to IceCube Masterclasses for several years.

“My students benefit from gaining a glimpse into the world of scientific research by meeting with and learning from physicists,” Smith said. "They are afforded a chance to discuss their thoughts with peers from across the region and are challenged to think critically about how best to synthesize experimental data and the lessons they are taught on particle physics."

The IceCube Masterclass hands-on workshop runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 20 in the Electrical Engineering and Physics building on the Mines campus. The class includes 45 students and four teachers from both South Dakota and Wyoming.