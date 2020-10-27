 Skip to main content
High School Volleyball Scores
Tuesday's Scores

Aberdeen Central def. Harrisburg, 24-26, 25-17, 25-22, 25-12

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Milbank, 25-17, 25-10, 25-10

Arlington def. DeSmet, 25-13, 21-25, 25-11, 25-10

Baltic def. Deubrook, 15-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-23

Bridgewater-Emery def. Centerville, 25-14, 25-10, 25-9

Brookings def. Pierre, 25-19, 25-22, 18-25, 28-26

Castlewood def. Flandreau, 25-18, 25-13, 21-25, 25-14

Clark/Willow Lake def. Britton-Hecla, 25-14, 25-19, 25-15

Colman-Egan def. Garretson, 25-19, 25-18, 18-25, 18-25, 15-13

Corsica/Stickney def. Colome, 25-21, 25-15, 25-16

Custer def. Lead-Deadwood, 26-24, 25-12, 25-17

Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Canistota, 25-19, 25-21, 25-5

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Estelline/Hendricks, 25-16, 25-13, 25-23

Ethan def. Platte-Geddes, 26-24, 25-18, 21-25, 18-25, 15-6

Faulkton def. Wolsey-Wessington, 25-20, 25-17, 25-16

Freeman def. Alcester-Hudson, 15-25, 25-23, 27-25, 25-9

Harding County def. Lemmon, 20-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-14, 15-13

Herreid/Selby Area def. Faith, 25-16, 25-20, 12-25, 27-25

Highmore-Harrold def. Miller, 25-21, 25-20, 25-27, 25-20

Hitchcock-Tulare def. Wessington Springs, 25-13, 25-10, 25-13

Howard def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-18, 19-25, 25-15, 25-20

Huron def. Mitchell, 25-7, 25-15, 25-19

Lennox def. Canton, 25-22, 25-21, 25-11

Madison def. Dakota Valley, 25-23, 27-25, 16-25, 22-25, 15-11

Mitchell Christian def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-17, 25-19, 25-15

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-23, 25-19, 26-24

North Central Co-Op def. McIntosh, 25-17, 25-20, 25-13

Parker def. West Central, 25-14, 25-20, 25-17

Parkston def. Kimball/White Lake, 25-23, 25-20, 16-25, 25-15

Potter County def. Leola/Frederick, 25-17, 25-14, 25-15

Rapid City Central def. Spearfish, 25-20, 22-25, 25-18, 25-20

Rapid City Stevens def. Sturgis Brown, 25-21, 25-12, 25-14

Scotland def. Menno, 25-16, 15-25, 25-18, 22-25, 15-9

Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Sioux Falls Washington, 25-21, 30-28, 25-27, 21-25, 15-9

Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 26-24, 25-11, 25-22

St. Thomas More def. Douglas, 15-25, 25-14, 25-20, 25-19

Tea Area def. Yankton, 25-15, 17-25, 25-22, 25-23

Tiospa Zina Tribal def. Deuel, 25-17, 25-15, 25-12

Wagner def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-16, 25-21, 25-9

Warner def. Langford, 25-17, 25-17, 25-13

Watertown def. Brandon Valley, 23-25, 16-25, 25-23, 25-16, 16-14

Waverly-South Shore def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-17, 25-22, 27-25

Vermillion Triangular

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Vermillion, 25-20, 14-25, 25-21, 25-23

Gayville-Volin def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-19, 25-17, 25-17

Gayville-Volin def. Vermillion, 25-14, 25-14, 25-17

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Burke vs. Lyman, ccd.

