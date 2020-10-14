High winds bring air quality alert for west Rapid City

The South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources has issued an air quality alert for fine dust for Rapid City, west of The Gap, effective from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.. The alert is issued by the South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources and relayed by the National Weather Service.

The City's Air Quality Office recommends the elderly, young and anyone with respiratory problems to avoid excessive physical exertion and exposure to the outside air during the alert. Strong northwestly winds are expected today. Sustained winds will range from 35 to 45 miles per hour with gusts over 60 miles per hour. Winds are expected to diminish this evening.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The gusty winds will suspend fine dust in the air over west Rapid City, producing poor air quality.

Voluntary actions to reduce dust pollution include ceasing or reducing the manipulation of soil in construction, industrial and agricultural activities, and increase the use of pollution controls for soil stabilization, waste pits, stock piles and construction sites.

Hourly dust concentrations are available on the South Dakota Department of Energy and Natural Resources' web page: http://denr.sd.gov/des/aq/aarealtime.aspx

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0