Hiker from Missouri dies on unmarked Badlands trail

One man has died and another transported to the hospital Wednesday while hiking on an unmarked trail at Badlands National Park.

According to the Pennington County Sheriff's Office, the two men from Missouri were hiking in the park on an unmarked trail featured in a social media challenge and ran out of water.

Maxwell Right, 22, of St. Louis, collapsed and died from suspected dehydration and exposure. His 21-year-old companion, also from Missouri, was reached by park rangers and flown by Life Flight air ambulance to Monument Health. He was being observed for exposure and dehydration due to the hot weather and lack of water.

"The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office recommends the public stay on marked trails and carry sufficient supplies when participating in outdoor activities," a press release stated.

This incident is still under investigation.

Responding agencies include Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Badlands National Park Law Enforcement, Life Flight, Wall Ambulance, Rapid City Ambulance and Interior Volunteer Fire Department.