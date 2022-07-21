 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Hiker from Missouri dies on unmarked Badlands trail

  • Updated
  • 0
041522-NationalParks22.jpg

Badlands National Park

 Matt Gade, Journal staff

One man has died and another transported to the hospital Wednesday while hiking on an unmarked trail at Badlands National Park.

According to the Pennington County Sheriff's Office, the two men from Missouri were hiking in the park on an unmarked trail featured in a social media challenge and ran out of water.

Maxwell Right, 22, of St. Louis, collapsed and died from suspected dehydration and exposure. His 21-year-old companion, also from Missouri, was reached by park rangers and flown by Life Flight air ambulance to Monument Health. He was being observed for exposure and dehydration due to the hot weather and lack of water.

"The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office recommends the public stay on marked trails and carry sufficient supplies when participating in outdoor activities," a press release stated.

This incident is still under investigation.

People are also reading…

Responding agencies include Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Badlands National Park Law Enforcement, Life Flight, Wall Ambulance, Rapid City Ambulance and Interior Volunteer Fire Department.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
1
5
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for July 16

Your Two Cents for July 16

The Keystone XL project would have primarily carried tar sands oil from Canada to the Gulf, most of which would have been exported anyway. Eve…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News